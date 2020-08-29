Boseman’s last tweet before his death was a photo with Democratic vice president nominee Kamala Harris, as he wrote “YES @KamalaHarris! #WhenWeAllVote #Vote2020.” Boseman and Harris were both Howard University alumni, and Harris tweeted that she was “heartbroken.”

“My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble,” Harris wrote on Twitter. “He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family.”

Former President Barack Obama tweeted a picture and noted that when Boseman was playing Jackie Robinson, he stopped by the White House to work with children (many tributes have noted how many kids idolized Boseman). “You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain — what a use of his years," Obama wrote.

Michelle Obama, Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton also posted tributes:

Boseman’s collaborators in the Marvel Cinematic Universe also grieved the loss of their friend and co-star. Boseman’s family said in a statement that “it was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in ‘Black Panther.'" The closeness between the “Black Panther” cast was evident; one viral video has already been making the rounds, which shows Boseman’s castmates comforting him as he breaks down during an interview as he talked about corresponding with two young fans who had terminal cancer.

Angela Bassett, who played Boseman’s mother in the film, told Rolling Stone that when Boseman was a student at Howard, he was assigned as her student escort when she received an honorary degree from the university. She called their time together on “Black Panther” a “full circle experience."

“This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal,” Bassett said in a statement. “So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother…’thou aren’t not dead but flown afar…’ All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince. #WakandaForever.”

More people from the MCU grieved on social media. Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, spotlighted Boseman visiting children in the hospital and called him “a role model not only to me on set, but to millions of others around the world.”