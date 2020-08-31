But the Black Eyed Peas gave it their all. They danced and worked the stage. They wore pants that glowed (literally, with lightbulbs) in the crotch area. They ended with “I Gotta Feeling,” the 2009 hit that includes the lyrics “tonight’s gonna be a good night,” even though no night is particularly good right now, and “party every day,” which is not something anyone should do at the moment.

As the Peas bid the VMAs farewell, they called out “Wakanda forever,” a reference to “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday. Then they added, “Black lives matter.”

The performance was the epitome of the VMAs, which for the past 36 years has tried to produce shocking water-cooler moments while simultaneously injecting some gravity into the proceedings, given that MTV prides itself on promoting activism and social justice. This year, as you might have expected, was especially strange. The celebrities seemed to recognize that no matter the spectacle of their performances, it was difficult to think about anything except what is happening in the world.

“It’s really hard for me to celebrate right now and enjoy this moment. So I’m just going to say: Justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor,” the Weeknd said as he picked up the trophy for best R&B video for “Blinding Lights.” He repeated the same message when the song also won for video of the year, the most prestigious prize of the night.

Multiple artists addressed the protests against police brutality and systemic racism. Some talked about the nightmare that is the year 2020 and encouraged viewers not to lose hope. Here were some of the big moments from the two-hour telecast (a list of winners and nominees is below):

1) The Boseman tributes

The loss of Boseman, the beloved “Black Panther” actor who died last week at 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, hit the Hollywood community hard. “We dedicate tonight’s show to a man whose spirit touched so many,” said host Keke Palmer. “He’s a true hero — not just on-screen, but in everything he did.”

Producers showed a clip of Boseman at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards winning the trophy for best hero, which he gave to James Shaw Jr., the man who fought off a gunman at a Waffle House in Tennessee. “Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it’s even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life,” Boseman said. “He saved lives.”

2) The elaborate (socially distant) performances

Because of the complicated logistics involved in safely producing an award show during a pandemic, most of the telecast was recorded in advance. However, this meant that artists could enlist technology and fancy production for elaborate performances that would have been difficult if the show had been live.

Miley Cyrus belted out her latest single, “Midnight Sky,” starting in an empty soundstage that changed colors — although she wound up swinging on a disco ball, a not-subtle homage to her most famous music video, “Wrecking Ball.”

DaBaby, who had four nominations, performed “Peephole,” “Blind” and “Rockstar,” one of the biggest hits of the year. He sang part of the medley in the back of a police car, and eventually stood on top of the car as the background showed a city with buildings in flames. In the corner, a poster read, “Stop Killing Us.”

Meanwhile, some artists headed to a drive-in concert set up in Brooklyn. Maluma sang “Hawái” and had dancers in leotards and masks that matched his yellow suit; Latin American boy band CNCO performed “Beso” partially while in vehicles, making it look like a car commercial; and Palmer took a break from hosting to sing “Snack” on a small platform in the middle of the lot.

3) Lady Gaga’s domination

At times, the night felt like the Lady Gaga Awards, as the pop superstar earned five trophies (the most of any act) and appeared onstage four times to collect prizes: best collaboration and song for “Rain on Me,” her duet with Ariana Grande, as well as artist of the year and the inaugural Tricon Award, which goes to a star who is a triple threat. Her extended screen time may have also been an excuse to show off her impressive mask collection, as Gaga repeatedly urged people to wear face coverings.

During her speech for the Tricon Award, Gaga tried to inspire everyone going through this rough time. “This has not been an easy year for a lot of people. But what I see in the world is a massive triumph of courage,” she said. “Just because we’re separated right now and culture may feel less alive in some ways, I know a renaissance is coming. And the wrath of pop culture will inspire you and the rage of art will empower you, as it responds to hardship with its generosity and love.”

She also spoke effusively of Grande, as the two joined for a wild medley that ended with Gaga singing a slow version of “Stupid Love” at a piano shaped like a brain. “Me and Ariana are truly soul sisters,” Gaga said while accepting the award for best collaboration, adding that the two stars bonded over difficult moments in their lives. “I feel like when we were in the studio, we turned our tears that felt like endless rainfall into diamonds. And I will treasure those diamonds with you forever, honey.”

4) BTS

BTS’s massive fan base (known as the BTS Army) makes the K-pop group a much-coveted act for award shows, and the VMAs were no exception. This was the first time BTS performed at the MTV show, and they went with their first all-English song and new single, “Dynamite.” The group earned four trophies overall, including best group and best pop video, K-pop and choreography for their track “On.”

5) The virtual speeches

Several stars couldn’t make it to New York to record acceptance speeches, so they sent videos from home: Taylor Swift landed the best director prize for her directorial debut on her video “The Man,” and she thanked fans for their embrace of her new album, “Folklore,” which just spent its fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Megan Thee Stallion popped a bottle of champagne as she celebrated her win for hip-hop video for “Savage.” And H.E.R., who won best video for good for “I Can’t Breathe,” told the audience she was “super proud of everyone speaking out on social injustice.”

Grande and Justin Bieber won best music video from home for “Stuck With U,” which they filmed separately in quarantine. They did not send an acceptance speech, so presenter Madison Beer celebrated for them: “A huge congrats to Ariana and Justin and to all of the nominees who made the most of their time chilling at home.”

Televised winners

Tricon Award

Lady Gaga

Video of the Year

Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted”

Eminem featuring Juice WRLD: “Godzilla”

Future featuring Drake: “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift: “The Man”

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” — winner

Best Collaboration

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas featuring J Balvin: “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid: “Beautiful People”

Future featuring Drake: “Life Is Good”

Karol G featuring Nicki Minaj: “Tusa”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” — winner

Best Direction

Billie Eilish: “Xanny” directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat: “Say So” directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now” directed by Nabil

Harry Styles: “Adore You” directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift: “The Man” directed by Taylor Swift — winner

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” directed by Anton Tammi

Best Latin

Anuel AA featuring Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G and J Balvin: “China”

Bad Bunny: “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas featuring Ozuna and J. Rey Soul: “Mamacita”

J Balvin: “Amarillo”

Karol G featuring Nicki Minaj: “Tusa”

Maluma featuring J Balvin: “Qué Pena” — winner

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted”

Doja Cat: “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” — winner

Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”

Post Malone: “Circles”

Roddy Ricch: “The Box”

Best Music Video From Home

5 Seconds of Summer: “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U” — winner

Blink-182: “Happy Days”

Drake: “Toosie Slide”

John Legend: “Bigger Love”

Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern”

Best Pop

BTS: “On” — winner

Halsey: “You Should Be Sad”

Jonas Brothers: “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber featuring Quavo: “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift: “Lover”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys: “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle: “Do It”

H.E.R. featuring YG: “Slide”

Khalid featuring Summer Walker: “Eleven”

Lizzo: “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” — winner

Artist of the Year

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga — winner

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak: “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish: “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”

Demi Lovato: “I Love Me”

H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe” — winner

Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift: “The Man”

Best Hip-Hop

Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage” — winner

Eminem featuring Juice WRLD: “Godzilla”

Future featuring Drake: “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”

Roddy Ricch: “The Box”

Travis Scott: “Highest in the Room”

PUSH Best New Artist

Doja Cat — winner

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

Yungblud