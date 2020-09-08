E! announced Tuesday that “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which debuted in October 2007, will air its final season in early 2021.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians,’ ” the network said in a statement in conjunction with Kris Jenner, the Kardashian siblings (Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob), the Jenner sisters (Kylie and Kendall), and, naturally, Scott Disick. “We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

To make it clear that the stars were pulling the plug and not the other way around, the network added, “While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras.”

No matter how much the Kardashians are regularly skewered across the Internet, there’s no question that the show changed pop culture forever: It launched everyone in the family to fame in various ways, for better or worse. In the early 2000s, the name Kardashian was mostly still associated with Robert Kardashian, O.J. Simpson’s lawyer. But that all quickly changed when Kris Jenner had a meeting with “American Idol” host and fledgling reality TV producer Ryan Seacrest, as they had a feeling that the blended brood (sort of a modern day, much wealthier “Brady Bunch”) could capture viewers’ attention.

They were correct: In the early days, ratings were through the roof and the sisters became influencers before “influencers” was an actual term. Viewers watched as they had multiple babies, got married and divorced, faced family members’ addiction problems and dealt with traumatic deaths. The show overlapped with nearly every other area of culture, from music (thanks to Kim’s marriage to Kanye West) to sports (thanks to the sisters’ many relationships with athletes). It resulted in a dozen spin-offs, set in Miami, the Hamptons and New York City, in addition to the groundbreaking “I Am Cait,” the docuseries starring Caitlyn Jenner shortly after she came out as transgender.

But it’s no big surprise the family wants to move on. Not only have ratings taken a dive, but it has become increasingly difficult to promise drama on TV when fans have seen it all play out on the family’s social media accounts (and in tabloids) months before the show airs. Plus, real-life situations — such as West running for president — frequently overshadow the actual series.

Season 19 will kick off Sept. 17, E! said in its statement, and a 20th and final season will air in the beginning of next year.