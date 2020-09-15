Although the Internet ran wild with this allegation, creating countless memes and jokes, the Lewis family does not find the frenzy amusing. To remind people that they still don’t have answers about Lewis’s disappearance, they bought ad time in multiple TV markets during “Dancing With the Stars” on Monday to ask for tips and information. They offered a $100,000 reward. “Do you know who did this or if Carole Baskin was involved?” the family’s attorney asks, surrounded by Lewis’s daughters and former assistant.

Obviously, the commercial started making the rounds on social media and Baskin became a worldwide trending topic. Incidentally, Baskin (who danced the paso doble to “Eye of the Tiger”) had the lowest scores of any contestant on opening night.

Here’s our ranking of all 15 pairs from the pandemic-era premiere — which featured an audience-free ballroom; new host Tyra Banks; and judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough — from best to worst:

1) Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten (tango, judge scores: 7, 7, 7 for a total of 21 out of 30 points)

Age: 18

Best known as: Actress on Disney Channel shows “Jessie” and “Bunk’d.”

Story line: She’s the youngest contestant by far, which can be intimidating. Can she overcome her nerves?

Performance: Skai already has a shot to become one of the youngest winners ever as she dazzles everyone in her first performance. Bruno admires her mature attitude, and Derek declares the sky is the limit. Carrie Ann calls it a “beautiful and exciting” dance, and says that if Skai and Alan can work around their height difference, they could be serious competitors.

2) Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev (cha-cha, judge scores: 6, 7, 7 for a total of 20 out of 30 points)

Age: 35

Best known as: “Bachelor” contestant who landed her own season of “The Bachelorette” in 2015.

Story line: Her longtime dream is to be a dancer. Can she live out her dream and win the show?

Performance: The judges are blown away and offer very specific critiques about her form, which is a surefire way to know that they consider her a true contender. Bruno goes with “brilliant,” while Carrie Ann and Derek say it’s a terrific start for the first show.

3) Justina Machado and Sasha Farber (cha-cha, judge scores: 7, 7, 7 for a total of 21 out of 30 points)

Age: 48

Best known as: Actress on Netflix-turned-Pop-TV’s “One Day at a Time,” who also starred in “Jane the Virgin” and “Six Feet Under.”

Story line: She is determined to not feel too much pressure because she knows she’s not a professional dancer and just wants to have fun. Can she stay stress-free throughout the competition?

Performance: Justina may be self-deprecating about her dance skills, but she looks like she’s having a blast, and Bruno is already out of his seat cheering when she’s done. “The confidence, the musicality!” he raves. Carrie Ann adores her. Derek also loves it and says she filled the room with energy and “oozes charisma.”

4) Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong (salsa, judge scores: 6, 6, 6 for a total of 18 out of 30 points)

Age: 41

Best known as: Stylist, TV personality and one of the co-hosts of “The Real.”

Story line: She’s out of her comfort zone and wants to prove to herself that she can do anything. Will it work?

Performance: Bruno immediately loves it, raving that she’s radiant and an all-around “ray of sunshine.” Carrie Ann agrees that she lit up the room, and Derek is also impressed, but they all critique her balance issues.

5) Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart (cha-cha, judge scores: 6, 6, 6 for a total of 18 out of 30 points)

Age: 36

Best known as: Olympic figure skater, TV commentator (often with Tara Lipinski) and fashion icon.

Story line: Figure skating utilizes some of the same skill sets as ballroom dancing, but is quite different. Can he succeed?

Performance: Derek was a fan, but thinks that Johnny gets in his head too much. Bruno compliments his “wonderful, lyrical” quality, but says he should try to hit his steps more sharply. Carrie Ann declares that Johnny plus “DWTS” equals heaven, but she adds that he needs some improvement to stay in the game.

6) Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd (fox trot, judge scores: 5, 6, 6 for a total of 17 out of 30 points)

Age: 36

Best known as: NFL star who played for the San Francisco 49ers for almost a decade; won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos; and was on the Washington Football Team for three years until he retired in February.

Story line: He’s used to dancing in the end zone. Can it translate to the ballroom?

Performance: Carrie Ann is impressed with Vernon’s charisma and stage presence, but she notes that he needs to work on a few things. Derek is surprised at how skilled Vernon appears to be already, while Bruno raves over their “sizzling” chemistry.

7) Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy (fox trot, judge scores: 6, 7, 6 for a total of 19 out of 30 points)

Age: 50

Best known as: Head coach of the Navarro College cheerleading team in Texas, made famous from Netflix docuseries “Cheer.”

Story line: She’s used to coaching other athletes. Will she have trouble being coached?

Performance: Derek calls her a breath of fresh air, saying it was pleasant and overall lovely to watch. Bruno agrees she nailed the dance, although he has some critiques for her arms. Carrie Ann acknowledges the fox trot is a tough dance, especially for the first night, but says it’s clear that Monica put in a ton of effort.

8) Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson (fox trot, judge scores: 7, 7, 6 for a total of 20 out of 30 points)

Age: 35

Best known as: Host of MTV’s “Catfish,” which helps people who suspect they are being duped in online relationships.

Story line: He’s very much not a dancer. Will that be a problem?

Performance: Carrie Ann deems the dance “incredible” and “refined,” and she can barely muster up any criticism. Derek proclaims him a “great dancer,” although he says he needs to work on his frame, while Bruno isn’t quite as enthusiastic but offers a semi-positive critique.

9) Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess (quickstep, judge scores: 6, 6, 6 for a total of 18 out of 30 points)

Age: 41

Best known as: The frequently shirtless gardener from ABC’s “Desperate Housewives”; now stars in Hallmark series “Chesapeake Shores.”

Story line: He has no dance experience, but feels like he has the talent to win the whole show. Is that realistic?

Performance: Jesse has definitely been cast in the “hunk” role, as the judges gush about the chemistry between the couple and Bruno announces that Jesse “got me into gardening.” Carrie Ann calls it “a little wild” and cautions him to watch his posture, but she likes that it had way more passion than you usually see in a quickstep.

10) Nelly and Daniella Karagach (salsa, judge scores: 5, 5, 6 for a total of 16 out of 30 points)

Age: 45

Best known as: Grammy-winning rapper who blew up the charts in the early 2000s with hits such as “Country Grammar,” “Hot in Herre” and “Dilemma” featuring Kelly Rowland.

Story line: He’s used to dancing onstage, which is extremely different from the ballroom. Can he adjust to this stage?

Performance: Producers choose Nelly’s own “Ride Wit Me,” and he acknowledges that no, he has never performed the salsa to one of his songs before. However, he ends with a backflip, and the judges are blown away. Bruno is a fan, but advises Nelly to keep his shoulders loose, while Carrie Ann says Nelly needs to open up more emotionally in his next dance.

11) Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe (cha-cha, judge scores: 6, 6, 6 for a total of 18 out of 30 points)

Age: 51

Best known as: Emmy-winning actress who dated Ellen DeGeneres in the ’90s; seen on NBC dramas such as “The Brave” and “Chicago P.D.”

Story line: She boasts she’s “half a century” years old. Can she triumph over the younger competitors?

Performance: The judges are delighted and seem surprised about that. “You made me smile,” Derek exclaims. Bruno thought it was “very, very good” but that Anne could use some more hip action; Carrie Ann goes with “incredible” and calls Anne the star of the ballroom.

12) AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke (jive, judge scores: 6, 6, 6 for a total of 18 out of 30 points)

Age: 42

Best known as: Member of the Backstreet Boys, one of the most iconic ’90s boy bands.

Story line: The members of ’N Sync were the superior dancers in the boy-band wars. (His partner Cheryl even says so.) Can AJ prove he’s a double threat?

Performance: The judges are cautiously optimistic, as they like his energy but say he needs to focus on his footwork. Carrie Ann adds that he can’t be afraid to “go big” with his moves, even if he’s worried about making mistakes. “You feel comfortable out there. This is going to be great,” Derek says.

13) Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko (tango, judge scores: 4, 5, 4 for a total of 13 out of 30 points)

Age: 39

Best known as: Breakout real estate agent star on Netflix’s reality show “Selling Sunset.”

Story line: She has very little (okay, zero) dance experience. Can she overcome this issue?

Performance: Yikes! Bruno starts out by explaining she got the tango into escrow, but they’re far from closing — the real estate metaphor is a kinder way of saying “everything went wrong,” which he also bluntly says later on. Carrie Ann adds that Chrishell still has lots of potential, despite the fact that she botched the dance.

14) Charles Oakley and Emma Slater (salsa, judge scores: 4, 4, 4 for a total of 12 out of 30 points)

Age: 56

Best known as: NBA star who played for the Chicago Bulls in the 1980s before going to the New York Knicks for a decade; he retired in 2004. You might have also recently caught him in Michael Jordan’s “The Last Dance” documentary.

Story line: He knows little about dance but is excited to learn. Will that be enough to keep him in the competition?

Performance: The judges enjoy his enthusiasm, but they try to nicely say that he could do much better. He got ahead of the music, and Derek notes that he was also flat-footed. Bruno encourages him to turn up the energy.

15) Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov (paso doble, judge scores: 4, 4, 3 for a total of 11 out of 30 points)

Age: 59

Best known as: Animal activist; Big Cat Rescue owner; and villain of Netflix’s docuseries “Tiger King.”

Story line: She has no dance experience. Does that even matter?

Performance: It was rough. Carrie Ann appreciates that Carole didn’t hold back, but also finds this as surreal as anyone else: “Carole Baskin just danced the paso doble to ‘Eye of the Tiger,’ everyone!” Derek thinks that she “smashed” the dance, although Bruno disagrees and thinks the performance was pretty dull. But he knows how this show works: “I’m sure you’ll be back next week.”