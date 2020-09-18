In the meantime, we’re taking a look at some of the show’s most memorable moments.

1. Kylie’s most “embarrassing” moment (Season 1, Episode 1)

In the first episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” a 10-year-old Kylie Jenner saunters up to a stripper pole (a gift from Kim Kardashian, naturally) in her parents’ house. “Look what I can do,” she said, before twirling upside down on the pole in play clothes and a pair of metallic heels. “Oh my God. How did you learn how to do that?” Kim squeals.

Not impressed: Dad Caitlyn Jenner, who says “I don’t think that’s appropriate.” Kylie later admitted in an interview with E! that the scene was her most cringeworthy memory of the show. “The stripper pole was so embarrassing. I wish it never happened.”

2. ″You’re doing amazing, sweetie.” (Season 1, Episode 4)

This is perhaps the first real meme to come out of the KUWTK universe. It’s a quote from Kris Jenner, spoken as she took photos of her daughter Kim’s nude — save for strategically placed pearls — Playboy shoot.

Jenner later poked fun at herself (and Amy Poehler’s “Mean Girls” character) in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” video, happily manning a video camera as Grande and her (parodied) Plastics danced in a faux school performance.

3. “This is a case for the FBI.” (Season 1, Episode 8)

The family weathers (another) scandal in the Season 1 finale after Kim learns a man has been trying to sell photos of an underage Kourtney, stolen by a teenage Kim as a practical joke, to a magazine.

After talking to a lawyer, Kris declares the situation “a case for” the Federal Bureau of Investigation. “Those are the people you call when you have a really big-time, grown-up problem and they come to help,” she later explains to a tween Kendall Jenner.

4. 365 days of Kim (Season 2, Episode 9)

Remember when Kim used to date NFL player Reggie Bush? In this memorable episode, Kim plans a sweet calendar gift for her beau — and Kris, being Kris, tries to monetize it.

5. “Kim, would you stop taking selfies? Your sister is going to jail.” (Season 3, Episode 1)

As Khloé Kardashian heads to jail for a probation violation related to her 2007 DUI arrest, Kim snaps selfie after selfie, giving us yet another timeless Kris Jenner quote. (As reports would later note, Khloé spent less than three hours in jail due to overcrowding.)

6. Khloé and Lamar get married (Season 4, Episode 1)

After a whirlwind courtship, Khloé marries Lamar Odom, then a forward for the Los Angeles Lakers, but not without drama: Caitlyn learns of her stepdaughter’s impending nuptials while watching the news.

7. Kourtney gives birth to Mason (Season 4, Episode 11)

When the eldest Kardashian sister gave birth to her and Scott Disick’s first child, Mason, the doctor gave her the opportunity to take an even more active role. We’ll let Khloé recap for us: “Dr. Crane, he’s like ‘Oh, your baby’s halfway out, do you want to touch the baby?’ And Kourtney’s like sure! And she just reaches down and pulls him out.” (Kourt did the same in the Season 7 episode documenting the birth of Mason’s sister, Penelope).

The milestone also found Kim reflecting on how much her nephew looked like her late father, Robert Kardashian: “He’s so hairy and Armenian, it really shows how strong the Kardashian genes are.”

8. X-ray vision (Season 6, Episode 3)

Kim has always been, somewhat questionably, famous for her derriere. So, on one otherwise mundane episode* of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the now-mogul got an X-ray to “prove” her butt had not been surgically enhanced.

*The A plot was Kris wanting to change her name back to Kardashian while still married to Caitlyn, snore.

9. “Kim, there’s people that are dying.” (Season 6, Episode 11)

When Kim’s then-fiance Kris Humphries joins his future in-laws on vacation, he tries to have some fun with Kim by throwing her into the Pacific Ocean. Bad idea. Good scene. Maybe the best?

“My diamond earring!” Kim shouts as she realizes her unexpected plunge into the water has come at the expense of her jewelry. As she continues to sob, the ever-levelheaded Kourtney weighs in: “Kim, there’s people that are dying.” But no worries: Despite Kim’s meltdown over her lost (but insured) $75,000 earring, it was later recovered by one Kylie Jenner.

10. Kim’s “fairy tale” wedding (Season 6, Episodes 14 and 15)

Kim’s infamous cryface-inducing confession about her 72-day marriage to Humphries — “I wasted everyone’s time. I wasted everyone’s money. I wasted everyone’s everything.” — actually took place on the spinoff “Kim and Khloé Take New York.” But we think E! probably disagrees with her assessment: The two-part KUWTK episode documenting her wedding to Hump became the series’ most watched episode ever.

11. Kanye Kondo’s Kim’s Kloset Closet (Season 7, Episode 15)

Before organizing consultant Marie Kondo became a household name, Kim recruited her then-boyfriend Kanye West to help her clean out her closet. And he maybe took her request a bit too literally.

This episode is also notable because it features an appearance by Oprah Winfrey — and an emotional family therapy session that ended with Rob Kardashian breaking into tears.

12. Kourtney after dentist (Season 9, Episode 13)

Like many things on KUWTK, we saw this hilarious moment — Kourtney struggling to utilize full movement of her face following a dentist’s appointment — on Khloé’s social media long before it aired on E! No matter, it gets us every time.

13. Kimye proposal (Season 9, Episode 4)

Kanye proposes to Kim and spares no expense, recruiting her family to help him surprise her in a lavish setup at San Francisco’s AT&T Park. The rapper famously tried to get Lana Del Rey to perform “Young and Beautiful,” one of the couple’s favorite tunes, but hired an orchestra to play the song instead when she reportedly declined.

14. Kimye wedding (Season 9, Episode 20)

The singer did perform at the couple’s wedding, however. The Season 9 finale shows the lead-up to Kimye’s ceremony, which took place at the Palace of Versailles (but somehow still seemed less extravagant than Kim’s wedding to Hump).

15. Kris meets Caitlyn (Season 11, Episode 4)

Kris and her former spouse confront the tension between them following Caitlyn’s very public gender transition. “Just that first look at Caitlyn is so surreal and I feel like it will take me a second to get my bearings,” Kris says. ‘But I’ve got to hand it to her — she looks great."

16. Paris (Season 13, Episode 2)

Kim recalls her harrowing Paris robbery at gunpoint in one of the show’s most emotional moments.

“Tonight’s episode is going to be very tough for me,” Kardashian tweeted before it aired. “However, I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes & not in an interview where my own words could be twisted.”

17. Kendall’s first scandal (Season 14, Episode 1)

Without ever uttering the word Pepsi, Kendall reflects on the ill-advised ad she starred in for the iconic soda company. And cries. A lot.

18. Betrayal (Season 15, Episodes 12 and 13)

As a pregnant Khloé nears her due date, gossip blogs publish reports of her NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheating on her multiple times, with one incident allegedly taking place at an Arlington, Va., nightclub. (Obviously this is a two-part episode.) Khloé’s sisters and mom rally around her — and seethe at Thompson in confessional interviews. But when Khloé gives birth, she emphasizes that there will be no drama in the hospital room, as Tristan is there to support her and meet their daughter.

19. Tristan’s “treachery” (Season 16, Episode 11)

As we predicted, E!'s cameras show the drama that unfolded after Khloé learned that Thompson was seen canoodling with Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

20. Seeing double (Season 17, Episode 12)

The Kardashians impersonate each other to hilarious effect, proving this family never needed an actual story line to keep things entertaining.