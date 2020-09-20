Here’s everything to know about the first major virtual award show of the season.

Where can I watch the Emmy Awards?

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards air live Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

Where can I watch the Emmy Awards online?

If you subscribe to a TV provider, in certain markets, you can log in and stream the show on ABC.com, or via the ABC app on mobile devices. The show will also be available on YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV, which require subscriptions but have free trials.

Who is hosting?

Jimmy Kimmel, once again.

How is this even going to work?

On one hand: Emmys producers are putting in a massive effort to pull off a virtual show. A crew will be set up at the Staples Center in Los Angeles with Kimmel, adhering to social-distancing protocols. There will be a few prerecorded segments, but most of it will be live. Producers sent out about 130 remote production kits to nominees all over the world so they can set up live feeds in their homes, so viewers will get real-time reactions and acceptance speeches for each category.

On the other: “We’re going to be making up things as we go along,” executive producer Reginald Hudlin said at a news conference this week. The producers acknowledged they truly have no idea how and if this will all work, but they are just going to roll with it. If a celebrity’s dog starts barking in the background, that’s fine. If a nominee’s small child tries to take over the proceedings, all the better. “We’re going to try our best,” said executive producer Ian Stewart. “And the good thing about that is, we’ve got Jimmy Kimmel, who loves live TV and loves chaos on live TV.”

Is there a red carpet?

Not really, but sort of? While there’s no actual gathering, E! will still air its annual “Live From the Red Carpet” special at 6 p.m., co-hosted by Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox. ABC News Live, a streaming news channel, has “Countdown to the Emmys” starting at 6:30 p.m., hosted by “Good Morning America” weekend co-anchors Eva Pilgrim and Whit Johnson, along with ABC News correspondent Janai Norman.

Which show has the most nominations?