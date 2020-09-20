Daniel Levy wins outstanding supporting actor in a comedy for ‘Schitt’s Creek’
This is the fifth straight Emmy tonight for “Schitt’s Creek,” a series Levy created alongside his father, Emmy winner Eugene.
In a tribute to the country’s essential workers, Emmys producers enlisted a teacher to present the award.
‘Schitt’s Creek’ wins for comedy directing
“Schitt’s Creek” continues its domination as directors Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy won for directing the series finale, which aired in April.
Cividino was overjoyed and said that the show takes place in a world “driven by love,” and is grateful he got to be in that world. Levy looked stunned that his show keeps winning (and winning and winning and winning.)
Ramy Youssef shows us what happens when you lose an Emmy
“Ramy” creator Ramy Youssef, who lost outstanding comedy actor to “Schitt’s Creek” star Eugene Levy, tweeted a video of someone in a hazmat suit waving goodbye with his lost award. Might this video win a short-form Emmy next year?
Daniel Levy wins for comedy writing for ‘Schitt’s Creek’
"Schitt’s Creek” actor and co-creator Daniel Levy won the first of three possible Emmys. Levy is also nominated for best director and best supporting actor in a comedy series.
During his acceptance speech, Levy shouted out his dad, co-star and fellow Emmy winner Eugene, as well as the other writers on the show for offering up their “traumatizing experiences" for the beloved Pop TV series.
After also thanking his fellow nominees, Levy took the time to tip his hat specifically to HBO’s “Insecure,” created by and starring actress Issa Rae.
Eugene Levy wins outstanding lead actor in a comedy
The “Schitt’s Creek” actor joins his co-star, Catherine O’Hara, in this closely watched category. This is his third Emmy win.
“Ironic that the straightest role I’ve ever played lands me an Emmy for a comedy performance,” Levy joked in his acceptance speech. He also praised his co-stars, a group that includes two of his real-life children: Daniel and Sarah Levy.
Catherine O’Hara wins outstanding lead actress in a comedy
The “Schitt’s Creek” actress was the category’s front-runner. This is her first Emmy win and second nomination for playing matriarch Moira Rose.
Accepting the Emmy in a dining room while surrounded by her co-stars, O’Hara told viewers, “May you have as much joy being holed up in a room or two with your family as I have with my dear Roses.”
Jimmy Kimmel kicks off Emmys: ‘You can’t have a virus without a host’
“Hello and welcome to the Pand-Emmys,” Kimmel announced at the top of the show, to laughter from the audience. No, there was not actually an audience, but the producers spliced Kimmel’s jokes together with scenes of old Emmy audiences, complete with reactions and laughter. And in case people at home didn’t get the joke, Kimmel eventually explained that he was actually hosting in front of no one. (Except Jason Bateman, who was the sole person in attendance next to a bunch of cardboard cutouts.)
It was weird, but no weirder than hosting an award show in a pandemic.
Kimmel started out as hosts typically do: dunking on the show itself. “Why would you have an award show in the middle of a pandemic?” he asked. “No seriously, I’m asking: why would you have an award show in the middle of the pandemic?” He noted it was “frivolous and unnecessary,” as it is every year, but said the show is happening because in a year of misery (“division, injustice, disease, Zoom school, disaster and death”), everyone could use some fun.
“The world may be terrible, but TV has never been better,” Kimmel said.
After some jokes about Quibi (“the dumbest thing to ever cost a billion dollars”) and reassurances that the virtual show is completely safe (“This isn’t a MAGA rally, it’s the Emmys”), Kimmel showed everyone a giant screen with all the virtual nominees at home, and the show began.
Maya Rudolph, Dave Chappelle and other early Emmy winners
The Creative Arts Emmys concluded Saturday night, with a number of milestones. Here are 5 things you missed:
Eddie Murphy won his first Emmy
Four decades after he made his “Saturday Night Live” debut, Murphy won his first Emmy — no, that’s not a typo — for guest hosting the sketch comedy show last December.
Dave Chappelle had words for critics
The comedian, who also won his first Emmy several years ago for hosting SNL after the 2016 presidential election, had a message for critics Saturday night after winning three trophies for his less than well-received Netflix standup special “Sticks and Stones.”
“I mean, I read all the reviews and they said so many terrible things. They were embarrassed for me, I had lost my way, it wasn’t even worth watching. Hope all you critics learn from this. This is a teachable moment,” he said before doling out some expletive-laden advice: “Shut … up forever.”
Maya Rudolph won her second Emmy of the year
Maya Rudolph, who won an Emmy earlier in the week for her animated role as Connie the Hormone Monstress on Netflix’s “Big Mouth,” picked up another prize — for her impression of vice-presidential nominee Kamala D. Harris on SNL. We’re not the least bit surprised considering Rudolph’s impression is so beloved that the SNL alum’s name started trending when Joe Biden announced Harris as his running mate.
Ron Cephas Jones and his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones made history
The pair made history as the first father-daughter duo to win Emmys in the same year: Ron for his beloved guest role as the biological father of Randall (Sterling K. Brown); Jasmine, for guest starring on Quibi’s “#FreeRayshawn.”
“As a parent that’s the most fulfilling that I could ever feel at the moment. Winning another Emmy is the icing on the cake, but to see my daughter progress and move into this place where she’s earned an Emmy is beyond words and I tear up every time I think about it to be honest with you,” the elder Cephas Jones told journalists, according to Deadline.
The Creative Arts Emmys had a “Moonlight”/"La La Land” moment
The heartwarming father-daughter win almost didn’t happen. Jason Bateman was initially announced as the winner for best actor in a guest role, but the mistake was corrected following a commercial break, according to the Associated Press.
The ‘red carpet’ at this year’s Emmys
From glammed out PJs to gag-worthy gowns, the “lewks” of this year’s Emmys hit a little bit different. Despite the absence of an actual red carpet packed with bejeweled, begowned and be-tuxed (?) gorgeous people, the A-listers brought their fashion A-game on Sunday even if it was really only for the 'gram.
View this post on Instagram
Emmys red carpet gone virtual! Photographer: JamesShootsAndDraws by James Anthony @iamjamesanthony Stylist: Wayman + Micah @waymanandmicah MUA: Latrice Johnson @makeupbylatrice Hair: Larry Sims @larryjarahsims Music: @Buttercreemmjv Dress: Schiaparelli Couture by Daniel Roseberry @schiaparelli Jewels: Earrings Bondeye Jewelry, Established Jewelry, Rings - Nouvel Heritage Shoes: Stuart Weitzman
View this post on Instagram
No bra? No heels? NO PROBLEM. Wearing PJ’s to the 72nd Emmy awards (from my house) is my kind of vibes. Excited to see if we win any of the 7 awards we have been nominated for!!!! I still did my make up and wore a sequin dressing gown, because... It’s what Tahani would have wanted. And this is her day, not mine. ❤️
View this post on Instagram
How fun to get dressed up! Can’t say I miss the frenetic energy of the red carpet or wearing high heels, but boy do I miss a pretty dress!! #blackish #emmys Dress: @alexandrevauthier Shoes: @jimmychoo Jewels: vintage @tiffanyandco Stylist: @karlawelchstylist Makeup: @muatraceylevy Hair: moi using @patternbeauty
Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox miss the E! News pre-show after testing positive for covid-19
E! News’s Emmys pre-show wasn’t going to look normal this year, but still notable is the absence of longtime host Giuliana Rancic, who announced during the broadcast that she and her family had tested positive for covid-19. Special correspondent Vivica A. Fox, who was also slated to co-host, revealed her own covid-19 diagnosis in a statement read by Brad Goreski, who is hosting alongside Nina Parker.
How to watch the weirdest Emmy Awards ever
Here’s everything to know about the first major virtual award show of the season.
Where can I watch the Emmy Awards?
The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards air live Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.
Where can I watch the Emmy Awards online?
If you subscribe to a TV provider, in certain markets, you can log in and stream the show on ABC.com, or via the ABC app on mobile devices. The show will also be available on YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV, which require subscriptions but have free trials.
Who is hosting?
Jimmy Kimmel, once again.
How is this even going to work?
On one hand: Emmys producers are putting in a massive effort to pull off a virtual show. A crew will be set up at the Staples Center in Los Angeles with Kimmel, adhering to social-distancing protocols. There will be a few prerecorded segments, but most of it will be live. Producers sent out about 130 remote production kits to nominees all over the world so they can set up live feeds in their homes, so viewers will get real-time reactions and acceptance speeches for each category.
On the other: “We’re going to be making up things as we go along,” executive producer Reginald Hudlin said at a news conference this week. The producers acknowledged they truly have no idea how and if this will all work, but they are just going to roll with it. If a celebrity’s dog starts barking in the background, that’s fine. If a nominee’s small child tries to take over the proceedings, all the better. “We’re going to try our best,” said executive producer Ian Stewart. “And the good thing about that is, we’ve got Jimmy Kimmel, who loves live TV and loves chaos on live TV.”
Is there a red carpet?
Not really, but sort of? While there’s no actual gathering, E! will still air its annual “Live From the Red Carpet” special at 6 p.m., co-hosted by Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox. ABC News Live, a streaming news channel, has “Countdown to the Emmys” starting at 6:30 p.m., hosted by “Good Morning America” weekend co-anchors Eva Pilgrim and Whit Johnson, along with ABC News correspondent Janai Norman.
Which show has the most nominations?
HBO’s hit “Watchmen” received 26 nods, the most of any show, followed by Amazon Prime’s comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which has 20. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)