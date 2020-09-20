The Creative Arts Emmys concluded Saturday night, with a number of milestones. Here are 5 things you missed:

Eddie Murphy won his first Emmy

Four decades after he made his “Saturday Night Live” debut, Murphy won his first Emmy — no, that’s not a typo — for guest hosting the sketch comedy show last December.

Dave Chappelle had words for critics

The comedian, who also won his first Emmy several years ago for hosting SNL after the 2016 presidential election, had a message for critics Saturday night after winning three trophies for his less than well-received Netflix standup special “Sticks and Stones.”

“I mean, I read all the reviews and they said so many terrible things. They were embarrassed for me, I had lost my way, it wasn’t even worth watching. Hope all you critics learn from this. This is a teachable moment,” he said before doling out some expletive-laden advice: “Shut … up forever.”

Maya Rudolph won her second Emmy of the year

Maya Rudolph, who won an Emmy earlier in the week for her animated role as Connie the Hormone Monstress on Netflix’s “Big Mouth,” picked up another prize — for her impression of vice-presidential nominee Kamala D. Harris on SNL. We’re not the least bit surprised considering Rudolph’s impression is so beloved that the SNL alum’s name started trending when Joe Biden announced Harris as his running mate.

Ron Cephas Jones and his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones made history

The pair made history as the first father-daughter duo to win Emmys in the same year: Ron for his beloved guest role as the biological father of Randall (Sterling K. Brown); Jasmine, for guest starring on Quibi’s “#FreeRayshawn.”

“As a parent that’s the most fulfilling that I could ever feel at the moment. Winning another Emmy is the icing on the cake, but to see my daughter progress and move into this place where she’s earned an Emmy is beyond words and I tear up every time I think about it to be honest with you,” the elder Cephas Jones told journalists, according to Deadline.

The Creative Arts Emmys had a “Moonlight”/"La La Land” moment