Production company Warner Bros. launched an internal investigation, and a month later, three of the show’s top producers were fired. Variety reported that DeGeneres then apologized to staff on a video call and was “emotional to the point of tears” as she promised changes on set.

AD

AD

“How was everybody’s summer? Good? Mine was great. Super terrific!” she said sarcastically, and then turned more somber. “I’m so happy to be back in the studio, there are a lot of things I want to talk about, I’ve been looking forward to addressing it all directly, and unfortunately, talking to people has been illegal for six months."

At this point, she pointed out her virtual audience, filled with TV screens of people’s faces, given that pandemic regulations means that she can’t have a studio audience.

DeGeneres offered a quick recap of the allegations over the summer and the investigation. “I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who are affected,” she said. I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility. And I take responsibility for what happens at my show."

AD

AD

She said there have been “a lot of conversations” with her employees about their workplace and how to fix it. “We have made the necessary changes, and today, we are starting a new chapter,” she said, to much applause from her remote crowd.

(This post will be updated.)