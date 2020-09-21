Production company Warner Bros. launched an internal investigation, and a month later three of the show’s top producers were fired. Variety reported that DeGeneres then apologized to staff on a video call and was “emotional to the point of tears” as she promised changes on set.

“How was everybody’s summer? Good? Mine was great. Super terrific!” she sarcastically said on Monday’s episode, and then turned more somber. “I’m so happy to be back in the studio; there are a lot of things I want to talk about, I’ve been looking forward to addressing it all directly, and, unfortunately, talking to people has been illegal for six months."

At this point, she pointed out her virtual audience, filled with TV screens of people’s faces, given that coronavirus pandemic regulations mean she can’t have a studio audience.

DeGeneres referred to the allegations against her show, as well as the investigation, though she didn’t share specific details. “I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who are affected,” she said. “I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility. And I take responsibility for what happens at my show.”

She said there have been “a lot of conversations” with her employees about their workplace and how to fix it. “We have made the necessary changes, and today, we are starting a new chapter,” she said, to much applause from her remote crowd.

Then she segued to the more personal claims: that despite her famously promoting an image of kindness (she signs off every episode with “be kind to one another”), she’s actually the opposite of nice behind the scenes. This summer, even celebrities started to openly tweet about her alleged reputation, saying things like it was “common knowledge” that she treats people “horribly.” It fueled long-running rumors about her behavior, also sparked by resurfaced awkward interviews with stars who have appeared on her show.

DeGeneres reminded everyone why she started using her daily catchphrase: In 2010, college student Tyler Clementi took his own life after he was bullied for being gay. “I thought the world needed more kindness, and it was a reminder that we all needed that. And I think we need it more than ever right now,” she said.

DeGeneres paused. “Being known as the ‘be kind’ lady is a tricky position to be in,” she said, and joked that if anyone is ever looking for a new title, definitely stay away from that one. “The truth is, I am that person you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad, I get mad, I get anxious, I get frustrated, I get impatient. And I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress.” (She noted that impatience is the hardest challenge, because it’s not happening fast enough, which was rewarded with appreciative laughter from her audience.)

“Maybe some of you know, I was an actress — I’ve played a straight woman in movies, so I’m a pretty good actress,” DeGeneres said, to more laughs. “But I don’t think that I’m that good that I could come out here every day for 17 years and fool you. This is me.”

“My intention is to always be the best person I can be. And if I’ve ever let someone down, if I’ve ever hurt their feelings, I am so sorry for that. If that’s ever the case, I’ve let myself down and I’ve hurt myself as well,” she continued, adding that she got into show business to make people laugh and feel good, which is her favorite thing to do besides play Jenga. Now, as the boss of 270 people who work tirelessly behind the scenes on her show, “all I want is for every single one of them to be happy and to be proud to work here.”

DeGeneres noted that it has been a “horrible” summer for everyone, and it’s easy to feel hopeless reading the news: people losing jobs, loved ones dying due to the pandemic, homes and lives destroyed by fires, blatant racial injustice. “So my hope is we can still be a place of happiness and joy,” she said. “I still want to be one hour a day that people can go to escape and laugh. I want to continue to help all the people that we help every day. And I’m committed to making this the best season that we have ever had."

She then announced that Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime DJ, has been promoted to co-executive producer. “You’re such an important part of this show,” she said, and wrapped up the segment by saying how excited she was to see all her staff and crew — and couldn’t end without a joke.

“Please don’t look me in the eye,” she deadpanned, referring to the claims that she has a “no eye contact” rule. “Oh, I’m kidding. But I will be passing out gum to everyone,” she said, a swipe at another rumor that she has a “sensitive nose” and requires staffers to chew gum before they enter her office.

“Kidding again!” she said wryly. “Oh, I can laugh now.”