Cameron Bure also celebrated a milestone this summer — the (very happy) end of “Fuller House,” the spinoff that brought her back to the Tanner family’s Victorian home in San Francisco. In an interview with The Washington Post, she talked about what it’s like to film during the pandemic, how her faith influences her acting roles and the unexpected reason she was in the news recently.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Because of the pandemic, you had some time home with your husband [retired National Hockey League star Valeri Bure] and three kids (ages 18 to 22), but now you’re back to work. What have you been up to?

I have been back at work for the past two months. I was in Canada. I shot two films. I’m going back up to Canada next month to shoot another film. So in that way, I’ve had a little bit of normalcy. … I’m able to work, and my kids are working, as well as my husband. So, these past few months, you know, you’re just trying to figure out what the new protocols are, what the new — I don’t even want to say normal because I think it’s still changing. It’s been a relief to be able to go back to work. I’m incredibly grateful for it because I know there’s still a lot of people who aren’t.

What has it been like filming with all the restrictions?

It went really well, better than I anticipated. The covid-19 rates are very, very low in the province of British Columbia, which is why they have opened up. So it feels very different over there than it does in Los Angeles. It felt very safe. There are just new protocols to go by. And once you get used to them, they are fine. Everyone’s wearing masks and shields. As far as the actors, we’re doing the same thing until we’re on camera.

But everything is just moving a little bit slower, which is actually very nice and feels more humane — because when you do these movies, a lot of times you’re packing in so much in a day. And now there’s a little bit more space for everyone to do their job.

Okay, I have to ask — you were in the news last week because of a photo you took with your husband that was posted in your Instagram stories (and later, in an actual post). [In the photo, Bure’s hand is resting on one of his wife’s breasts.] Were you surprised that became a whole thing?

I was shocked because it was just a fun little post. My husband is not on social media and doesn’t like to be on it. So we were taking a few pictures together — we don’t even take that many pictures together, let alone post it. But we thought that one was funny. He was like, “Oh, you can post that.”

I had no idea I was going to get such a response. It’s an interesting culture because especially in the Christian culture, the Bible talks a lot about modesty and purity, and all of those things are very important to me and my family. And yet once you get married, I think that there are many Christians that get it wrong, that they feel like you have to pretend like you’re not having sex or you’re not enjoying your sex life, which is just completely wrong.

If you read the Song of Solomon in the Bible, sex was made for marriage. We are Christians and conservative with many points of view, and yet we’ve been married for 24 years. This is one of the blessings of marriage. So, I just didn’t realize how some people would take it. And yet so many people chimed in and were like, “Thank you for showing that married couples can still have fun and be spicy and sexy and flirty.” I think that photo was just — it was fun and not immodest.

How did your husband react?

He was just like, “Oh, no. The one time you post a picture of me and now it’s made the news. I don’t want to be in the news, why are you doing this to me?” So his reaction was a little bit funnier. He was like, “This is why I don’t like being posted in social media.”

People now associate you with Hallmark almost or as much as they associate you with the “Full House” franchise. What does that mean to you that people see Candace Cameron Bure and think of Hallmark movies, particularly the Christmas programming?

Oh, I absolutely love it. I’ve had a long-standing relationship with Hallmark Channel for 12 years. Being intentional with my career and my choices, their branding has always lined up with what I want to represent and with the type of programming that I do, which is all family-friendly entertainment. And so I love that.

I have fans who are 6 years old who recognize me as D.J. Tanner, whether it’s from the original show or the new show on Netflix. And then I have 60-year-old fans that love me on Hallmark Channel. I couldn’t be more thrilled. I love being associated with Christmas — it’s my favorite holiday of the year.

You’re one of few celebrities who is religious and open about their faith. What is it like navigating Hollywood as a religious person?

I’ve always been very open about my faith, and it is a part of who I am. Coming back into the industry — because I took a 10-year break to raise my kids — when I came back into the industry in my early 30s, I just knew that this is who I am and I’m not going to be shy about it. And if for some reason, Hollywood doesn’t accept me, I’m okay with that because my faith is more important than my career or what Hollywood has had to say about it.

But the thing to me that was most surprising is that over the years I’ve been embraced as a woman of faith in the entertainment industry. I didn’t set out to do that and I didn’t expect that to happen. I’m very happy that I’ve been able to navigate both being very open about my faith and … still have all of these different jobs in the entertainment industry and be able to incorporate some of that into them — not all of them, because that’s also not my goal. I’ve never been someone who makes only Christian content or faith-based content.

Do you think that helps your fans, particularly those from a religious background, connect with you?

I think that people of faith, always in any group — whether it’s a religious group or political group, an ethnic group — everyone wants to be represented well. And there’s always people in any group that don’t represent their group well. And so with everything I’ve tried to do, I am a Christian woman and I want to represent Christ and the Christian community well. And I think people have seen that and taken note of that. I never wanted to look hypocritical. I’ve always wanted to walk the walk, not just talk the talk, and I believe I’ve done that well.

Speaking of representation, Hallmark has announced efforts in recent years to include more people of color and LGBT characters in its programming. What are your thoughts on that? Has that ever been part of your discussions with them?

They’re striving to be inclusive of all groups. And I think it’s absolutely wonderful. In the same vein, they allow me to make the type of movies that I want to, which are positive and family-friendly and also incorporate my faith into them. I’ve been able to do that a little bit in each movie, and I have some that are coming out that are even more actual faith-based movies that will be on a Hallmark Channel. I think it’s a really great thing that they want all people to feel welcome and included in their programming.

Earlier this year, amid the protests and discussions about racial injustice, you wrote on social media that “Black Lives Matter” and that you would “continue to speak up for black lives.” Black Lives Matter and protests over police violence also came up during your time on “The View,” but this seemed like a much more pointed statement. Why did you feel that was important?

I recognize the injustices, the social injustices that are going on in the world. I’m always continuing to learn and grow and do my part. But I’ve always been someone who in my real life and within my work — I think growing up in Los Angeles and working in New York — people of all ethnicities are such a part of my world and my life. I’m always wanting to be aware and learn and grow and help the cause.

Unfortunately, many of these discussions also take political turns, which get dicey. And that’s where it’s difficult, especially to be public on social media about some of them, because of the different political associations.

Political discussions were a major part of your time on “The View.” How do you look back on your time on the show? Was there anything that you learned that has stuck with you?

I learned so much on that show. And I’m so grateful that I was able to be a part of it. It was a difficult job and it certainly kept me on my toes. I had to learn and grow so much, even talking about politics.

One of the great takeaways is that I absolutely love daytime television. I love talking and listening to people. I love hearing different opinions. But at the same time, political conversations for me are ones that I want to have with people face-to-face and not necessarily in front of the camera. I am not afraid to talk about them, but I also just feel like it causes more division than unity. And I don’t believe that social media is always the best platform for that because it feels very divisive.

Before you go, what was it like to be a part of “Fuller House,” which premiered its fifth and final season on Netflix in June? What did it mean to be able to close that chapter?

It meant everything. It was such a gift in my life to be able to reprise the show, and do a whole new show based on the same characters. They will always be beloved in my life. … It really was an amazing gift.