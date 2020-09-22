Clay Bennett, the Pulitzer-winning cartoonist for the Chattanooga Times Free Press, had a similar response: “With Justice Ginsburg’s established record of beating whatever health challenges were thrown at her, maybe I was lulled into a false sense of security. Whatever the reason, I wasn’t expecting to address this issue in a cartoon for some time to come.”
Wilkinson began weighing possible visual metaphors and was soon struck by the idea of a large judge’s gavel upheld by female supporters and the caption, “Carry On!”
“I sketched it and posted it on social media by about 11 Friday night, redrew it and colored it Saturday morning for my newspaper, which posted it on the paper’s site that afternoon,” says Wilkinson of her cartoon, which ran in print editions Monday.
“I went to my drawing board with no clear idea about what I would draw. Luckily, because of a very pressing deadline, an idea came pretty quickly,” says Bennett, noting that he drew the Constitution flying at half-staff to symbolize public mourning as well as the “ideals and principles to which Justice Ginsburg’s life was devoted.”
“I wish I could have come up with something better — I wish I could have drawn something that illustrated just how monumentally important Ruth Bader Ginsburg was to the fight for equality and justice in this country, or how singularly inspiring her life was to women and men around this world,” Bennett adds.
Ginsburg “deserved so much more than I was able to give her, but that’s the problem with a cartoon: Sometimes what you want to say is more than can be expressed in a four-column-wide cartoon.”
Here is how some other cartoonists memorialized her:
John Darkow (Columbia Missourian):
Dave Whamond (Cagle Cartoons):
David Fitzsimmons (Arizona Daily Star):
Dave Granlund (Cagle Cartoons):
Read more: