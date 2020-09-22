Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court and a legal pioneer for gender equality whose fierce opinions as a justice made her a hero to the left, died Sept. 18 at her home in Washington. She was 87.

President Trump said he will nominate a woman to fill Ginsburg’s seat and expects to announce his pick this week. Topping the list are Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa.

A growing number of Republicans say they support the push to vote quickly on Trump’s choice rather than waiting until the next president takes office.

