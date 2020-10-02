As the Times detailed, the magic of “The Apprentice” was that it showcased Trump, who had lost millions over the years, as a hugely successful titan of business; the opening minutes of the premiere showed the famous real estate developer riding in a limousine intercut with scenes of a building, casino and plane all emblazoned with his name. In reality, Trump had reportedly recently lost nearly $90 million from his businesses, yet, as the Times wrote, “that image of the self-made, self-saved mogul, beamed into the national consciousness, would help fuel Mr. Trump’s improbable election to the White House.”

You may assume that when the show premiered in January 2004, people didn’t really care (or outside New York City, didn’t really know) about Trump’s reputation as an egomaniacal and previously bankrupt businessman, despite the tabloids chronicling his ups and downs and outrageous behavior for years. But looking at media coverage around the “The Apprentice” debut, the opposite appeared to be true. Many critics, TV reporters and industry experts were well aware, and quite vocal, about Trump’s role as a controversial figure and a punchline — even if the show tried to gloss over that unpleasantness.

“Watching Trump whoosh through traffic in his personal limo, it’s easy to forget that back in the early ’90s, the obnoxious opportunist with a flair for getting his picture in the paper and his name on skyscrapers purchased with other people’s money was finally getting his comeuppance,” columnist Beverly Kelley wrote in the California-based Ventura County Star. “Due to a string of bad business deals, the bankrupt mover-and-shaker (aka ‘the short-fingered vulgarian’) could have learned, albeit the hard way, that all that’s glitzy is not gold. But Trump didn’t.”

Kurt Andersen, former editor for Spy magazine, which coined the “short-fingered vulgarian” nickname, told the Associated Press, “He always struck me as a creature who needs and thrives on public attention, of whatever kind, the way the rest of us need food and oxygen and the love of our children.”

“If the first episode of ‘The Apprentice’ is any sign, viewers looking for something more from Trump will be doomed to disappointment. But no wonder,” the AP’s Frazier Moore added. “Trump has always stayed in character as someone for whom the word ‘grandiose’ just isn’t grand enough.’”

Moore also made a joke that was repeated by several writers: being declared the “winner” of “The Apprentice,” in which 16 people competed weekly to land a job with one of Trump’s companies, wasn’t actually that great. “A year working for Trump — to some viewers, this may seem more like a sentence than a prize.”

That didn’t ring true for everyone: Producers received 215,000 applications for 16 slots, and Trump Tower became a tourist destination. But other stories pointed out people’s disdain for Trump. The New York Post cited a consulting company’s online poll that found 33 percent of participants said they wouldn’t take a job with Trump no matter what it paid. As the paper snarked, maybe they thought “that any employment offer would require them to work on The Donald’s near-bankrupt casino company or as his personal hairstylist.”

Some mocked those who were impressed by the spectacle: “Viewers enamored of Trump might want to think carefully before buying stock in his highly leveraged public company Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts,” wrote the New Jersey Star-Ledger.

Outlets including Advertising Age and Canada’s Globe and Mail ran pieces that dove into how the show was serving as a vehicle to improve Trump’s tarnished image. Two months after the premiere, a Newsweek cover explored his newfound popularity: “Not long ago, Trump, 57, was a bloviating real-estate developer with a taste for young women and the spotlight. Today he’s — the same. Not even his hairdo has changed. So how has Trump gone from something of a joke … to a man so cool, even ‘The Donald’ doesn’t sound mocking anymore?” the magazine asked.

Two weeks later, Newsweek editors said that the story resulted in a sharply divided response. Some loved it, while others were “extremely disappointed” to see Trump on the cover. However, one reader summed up many reactions when she wrote, “Why are we so intrigued by this show? I can’t stop watching it, yet I despise reality shows.”

This was another complicated point for plenty of critics, who also admitted the show was oddly riveting — and nearly impossible to stop watching. In the first season, about 22 million people tuned in every week, and approximately 28 million watched the finale where Bill Rancic won over Kwame Jackson. Even though “Apprentice” creator Mark Burnett’s initial idea was that other moguls might host various seasons, Trump was the anchor until 2015, when he decided to run for president.

The Ottawa Citizen’s Alex Strachan, who called the show “addictively hypnotic television,” noted that Burnett also produced “Survivor”: “‘The Apprentice’ has the same glossy sheen and the same manipulative editing, calculated to keep the viewer off-balance,” he wrote, detailing the uncomfortable final scenes in the boardroom, where Trump would gleefully eliminate one person each week by declaring “You’re fired!”

“I must confess that I enjoy his delivery of this line — enjoy it big-league, as he might say — though I’m pretty sure I shouldn’t,” Nancy Franklin wrote in the New Yorker. “There is something thrilling about being so close to danger yet untouched by it, as if a speeding bullet had come this close but missed.”

Some outlets speculated the show’s celebration of gaudy wealth both disgusted and fascinated people. “The show’s 1980s-style greed-is-good themes appear to be ignoring the painful disparity between the wealthy and the poor in America, but they’re not,” wrote the Boston Globe’s Matthew Gilbert. “Indeed, that gap is what gives ‘The Apprentice’ its reality mojo, the festering social issue that every reality series mines in order to provoke and hook viewers.”

Others tried to theorize the appeal: “Most of the contestants look like models, there is drama as the players duke it out to stay in the running, and it offers a glimpse into Mr. Trump’s glitzy lifestyle,” Crain’s New York Business offered. Newspapers interviewed viewers as they attempted to figure out why people were so obsessed with a series about the corporate world even “in these days of Enron, Tyco and Martha Stewart,” as the Philadelphia Inquirer put it, and especially one centered on Trump.

“No question he’s an ostentatious and tacky egomaniac,” one business student told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “But he also seems very polite and very decisive and rational.”

While it’s surreal in the year 2020 to see that quote (especially after Tuesday’s debate), it’s certainly the image that the show tried to promote — and succeeded enough in to push him to a new stratosphere of fame that ultimately led to the presidency. But Burnett’s prescient view of Trump as a leading star was apparent before “The Apprentice” even aired. When asked by Advertising Age before the show’s debut about why it might resonate with viewers, the reality show creator knew the answer didn’t really lie in Trump’s success — or lack thereof — in real estate.

“I think he’s an incredible, colorful businessman,” Burnett replied, his next sentence even more telling about why he ultimately chose him to lead the series. “Trump is also media savvy and I see him giving great one-take sound bites.”