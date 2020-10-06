With Trump being transferred to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday evening, Bennett knew he needed a broad idea. He settled on “how the diagnosis was not all that surprising considering the president’s resistance to implementing preventative measures.” “Karma,” he says, “was my theme.”

For a follow-up cartoon this week, Bennett considered the maelstrom of misinformation and doubt.

“The public speculation ran wild. Some people believed that the president was faking the whole thing for political purposes, while others were just as convinced that he was downplaying the severity of the illness,” the Pulitzer-winning cartoonist says. “The disbelief on either extreme seemed to be a natural reaction to the most dishonest administration in recent history.”

Once Bennett decided to comment on Trump’s credibility, he says, “the image seemed to draw itself.”

Pat Bagley of the Salt Lake Tribune also chose to focus on what he viewed as prevarication.

“It’s well-established that Trump lies about everything, but he also manages to turn those around him into liars as well,” Bagley says from Salt Lake City, where this week’s vice presidential debate will be held. “I knew the daily medical briefings were going to be about as useful as propaganda out of Pyongyang, so I didn’t bother tuning in.”

Bagley knew that satirizing someone who has the deadly virus could be fraught. “But Trump made that easy by continuing to lie, insult and obfuscate,” he says. “Worse, his macho swagger about ‘beating’ covid has only ensured people will continue to ignore health warnings and the virus will continue to spread.”

Meanwhile, Adam Zyglis of the Buffalo News chose to spotlight how Trump’s administration and staff came to have so many positive tests for covid-19 the past week.

“It’s kind of the October non-surprise, in that it’s big news affecting the campaign,” Zyglis says, “but seemed to be inevitable based on Trump’s cavalier attitude toward the virus.”

Zyglis highlighted the West Wing outbreak by rendering a Trump as a super-pollinator, which he notes evokes thoughts of the infamous “murder hornets” -- the Asian giant hornets that this past spring sparked hyperventilating fears of spreading throughout the United States.

"Masks and social distancing do work, and Trump’s bad example has no doubt contributed to the spread of covid around the county,” Zyglis says. “If Trump can’t keep the White House safe, how can he keep the country safe?”

