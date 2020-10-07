Various clips show the singer drinking in a crowded bar; kissing multiple women; taking pictures with fans; riding in the backseat of someone’s car; and playing guitar in a tightly packed gathering indoors. The people who have masks are wearing them around their chins. Wallen is wearing a neck gaiter that is pulled down in the majority of the videos.

That behavior, already risky in a pandemic, is especially notable because of his upcoming SNL appearance alongside host Bill Burr: Since the show kicked off Season 46 last Saturday back in Studio 8H, producers have taken great pains to prove how seriously they are taking covid-19 protocols. Last week’s small live audience, made up of first responders, were all wearing masks. Host Chris Rock signed off surrounded by the cast and crew wearing face coverings, and implored anyone watching to wear a mask as well.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels gave multiple interviews in the lead-up to the new season explaining the show’s new safety procedures, including everyone taking rapid coronavirus tests before they enter the building. There are restrictions on the number of crew members. Each person has to wear a mask at all times, including performers, until right before they go on camera. And if someone tests positive, Michaels told the New York Times, everyone will be required to quarantine for two weeks.

As videos of Wallen make the rounds on social media, spreading from TikTok to Twitter to Reddit, alarmed viewers criticized Wallen’s Alabama adventures — and some flagged their concern to SNL. “big thanks to the SNL subreddit or I would have no idea that Morgan Wallen, this week’s SNL musical guest, has been seen in tons of TikTok videos all weekend partying and making out with girls? during a pandemic? the same week he’s performing at SNL???” wrote New York Magazine comedy editor Megh Wright as many others responded with disbelief and tagged the show and cast members’ accounts.

Multiple publications picked up on the controversy, while more tweets vocalized similar sentiments. (“Still just wondering if this guy is going to let everyone at @nbcsnl know his activities this past weekend. You know since he probably won’t have time to quarantine and all before he gets to 30 Rock.” “Aahhh...isn’t Morgan Wallen supposed to be on @nbcsnl this weekend! How is his partying all weekend going to work with their Covid precautions??”)

An SNL representative declined to comment; Wallen’s publicist did not respond to requests for comment.

It’s no surprise that videos of Wallen, 27, blew up on TikTok — he is particularly beloved by the genre’s younger listeners. This past year, he had one of the biggest TikTok country song success stories since Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” went from a meme to the top of the Billboard chart. Toward the beginning of quarantine, country singers were challenging one another on Instagram to post demos of songs that were never recorded; Wallen posted a verse and chorus of “7 Summers,” a somber track reflecting on a past relationship.

TikTok users quickly co-opted the snippet of the song and started using it in videos of their own. It reached such a frenzy that Wallen wound up releasing it as a single in August. “This came out because of y’all. Do what ya do,” he wrote on Instagram. His fans promptly followed suit: The song broke country streaming records and rocketed into the Top 10 of the all-genre Billboard 100. It’s currently climbing the country radio charts at the same time as his previous single, “More Than My Hometown."

Wallen’s rise is unusually fast for Nashville standards, as fans have embraced his no-holds-barred persona as an everyday, bemulleted guy from East Tennessee who loves to party. (When he was arrested in May for public intoxication outside Kid Rock’s bar in Nashville, he issued a public apology and it was quickly forgotten.)

Wallen first broke out in the industry on Season 6 of “The Voice” in early 2014. Shortly after, he moved to Nashville and landed a recording contract with independent label Big Loud Records, and was signed to the same management company as superstar duo Florida Georgia Line. His first single was “The Way I Talk,” which celebrated his Southern accent; his first major hit, “Up Down,” was a collaboration with FGL in which he name-dropped their whiskey brand.

Last year, his career exploded with breakup anthem “Whiskey Glasses,” a bonafide smash that extols the virtues of getting wasted after someone breaks your heart. It was the most-played song on country radio in 2019.

So it all seemed natural that SNL would want to book him as a musical guest, though now his appearance could be overshadowed by his recent public outings.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if a person was exposed to the novel coronavirus, they can develop symptoms up to 14 days afterwards. Alabama is currently on New York’s list of states that require a 14-day quarantine if someone was there for more than 24 hours, but it’s unclear how long Wallen was in the state — and the MTV Video Music Awards showed that there appears to be an exception for celebrities in town to perform on TV.