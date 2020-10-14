‘Schitt’s Creek’ (Netflix)

All six seasons of this Canadian sitcom, which became a sleeper hit and went on to sweep the comedy categories at this year’s Emmy Awards, are now available to stream. The show follows the Roses, a wealthy family who loses their vast fortune and are forced to relocate to a motel in a small, unfortunately named town they originally bought as a joke. Veteran comedy duo Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy play the matriarch and patriarch, and the supporting cast (which includes Levy’s real-life son and daughter) is nothing to slouch at. Go forth and binge this pure delight.

‘The Boys’ (Amazon Prime)

So you have a Prime subscription, but you always forget to check out the offerings there. We’ve got you covered! This comic-inspired series follows a team of vigilante outcasts determined to save the world from superheroes drunk on their own power. As The Post’s David Betancourt noted following the show’s second-season premiere last month, “The Boys” is not for the faint of heart — expect gore galore — but it’s a thrilling ride if you like to root for the underdog.

‘Hi Bye, Mama!’ (Netflix)

Cha Yu-ri (Kim Tae-hee), a woman who has been dead for five years but walks among her loved ones as a ghost, is granted 49 days back on Earth in this popular Korean drama. It sounds like a sci-fi or horror setup, but “Hi Bye, Mama!” is actually a poignant, often funny exploration of loss and grief. Yu-ri re-connects with her family — including her remarried husband and their young daughter, who was born on the day her mother tragically died. The show delivers something even more unexpected through Yu-ri’s relationship with her husband’s new wife: a nuanced and beautiful portrayal of female friendship and motherhood.

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ (CBS All Access)

The third season of this series, which predates the events of Gene Roddenberry’s classic series (but is not exactly a prequel if you ask most die-hard Trekkies), premieres Thursday. So, if you haven’t yet familiarized yourself with the USS Discovery and its crew — including Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), the Black woman and scientist at the center of the show — now is a good time to get on board.

‘The Haunting of Hill House’ (Netflix)

Before “The Haunting of Bly Manor” premiered Friday, there was this stirring horror about the Crain family and the ways in which its members were affected by the creepy, sprawling mansion they once called home. Watching the first season of Netflix’s anthology isn’t a prerequisite for “Bly Manor,” but if you’re a fan of gothic horror and standout acting (hellooo, Timothy Hutton), you won’t regret it.

‘The Exorcist’ (Hulu)

This Fox horror-drama managed to stand out — to those who were watching closely, at least — amid a slew of reboots in the fall of 2016, when it premiered as a sequel to the iconic 1973 film. And while Fox sadly canceled the series after the second season, there’s a lot to love across its brief run: exhilarating twists, unexpectedly tender story lines and Father Tomas (Alfonso Herrera), a clergyman dreamy enough to give “Fleabag’s” Hot Priest a run for his cassock.

‘The Witcher’ (Netflix)

How to best explain this fantasy drama starring Henry Cavill (of “Superman” fame) as a platinum-blond monster slayer for hire? Let’s revisit what The Post’s Sonia Rao wrote last year when “The Witcher” became a thing. “It’s been advertised as Netflix’s very own ‘Game of Thrones’ but has also proved to be an entertaining fantasy series in its own right,” Rao explained. “That’s not to say it’s good, per se, but that it’s so bizarre, it’s hard to look away.”

In other words, you owe it to yourself to check it out — if for no other reason than to understand the incredible song below.

‘Greenleaf’ (Netflix)

This drama about the family behind a Southern megachurch ended its five-season run earlier this year, but it’s worth checking out if you missed it the first time around. The series, produced by and occasionally starring Oprah Winfrey, is soapy and over the top and features standout performances by Keith David and Lynn Whitfield, who play the pastor and first lady of Calvary Fellowship.

‘You’ (Netflix)

Penn Badgley is unnervingly good as Joe Goldberg, a literature-obsessed serial killer who exudes Boy Next Door-charm even as he fixates on his would-be victims. The first season enjoyed a low-key following after premiering on Lifetime, but the show really got attention after it hit the streaming service. The second season, which premiered exclusively on Netflix, upped the thriller ante by introducing Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) — Joe’s latest object of desire — and a delicious twist.

‘Frasier’ (CBS All Access)

When it comes to classic sitcoms, you really can’t get any better than “Frasier,” the “Cheers” spinoff starring Kelsey Grammer as a Seattle-based psychiatrist. Watch it for the first time, or re-watch it with some tossed salad and scrambled eggs.

‘Raised by Wolves’ (HBO Max)

Sci-fi buffs are likely to find a gem in this Ridley Scott-produced drama about a pair of androids tasked with raising a brood of human children following Earth’s war-related destruction. Parenting is hard enough in a familiar setting, so just imagine what Mother and Father (Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim) are up against. But as Post TV critic Hank Stuever recently noted, the show’s real strength is its exploration of its brave new world. “Raised by Wolves,” he wrote, “gets a chance to devise an entirely new and unfamiliar code of after-Earth ethics and unpredictable responses to love, hate, faith and war.”