Many online found it ironic that Trump, 74, would reference Hope given that the president and members of his campaign have frequently accused Biden, 77, of seeming out of touch. (Trump also mocked 79-year-old Fauci on a Monday call with campaign staffers, saying he has “been there for 500 years.”)

“A Bob Hope shoutout from the guy who calls his opponent old and out of it,” tweeted the New Yorker’s Philip Gourevitch. “Millennial voters: more tv time than bob hope you say?” joked The Post’s Philip Bump. Writer Daniel Kibblesmith noted that Hope’s last live-action television credit was in 1988.

This isn’t the only time Trump has mentioned Hope on social media. In May 2014, he retweeted another user who fumbled with the timeline a bit and wrote to the then-reality television host, “10 years ago we had Steve Jobs, Johnny Cash and Bob Hope. Now we have no jobs, no cash and no hope!”

Trump is trailing in the polls with young likely voters, many of whom would have been children at the time of Hope’s death. On his 100th birthday, Hope is said to have joked that he was “so old, they’ve canceled my blood type.” He retired from public life in 1997 after completing nearly 60 USO tours and hosting the Oscars 19 times.

On the flip side, Trump has also had to fight for voters 65 and older, according to The Post’s Sean Sullivan, as they favored him four years ago but have “emerged as one of the most significant groups to potentially shift toward Biden in 2020.” The meme Trump tweeted of Biden last week — which altered a campaign graphic to read “Biden for resident,” in reference to a nursing home — seemed counterintuitive to that effort. The odd Hope mention falls more in line with a video Trump shared underscoring his own baby boomer status.

“To my favorite people in the world — the seniors,” he says at the video’s start. “I’m a senior. I know you don’t know that. Nobody knows that. Maybe you don’t have to tell ’em, but I’m a senior.”