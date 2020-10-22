In terms of the actual prizes, which were all presented remotely, Carrie Underwood won video of the year for her sultry ballad “Drinking Alone” — her 22nd CMT Music Award, solidifying her status as the most-awarded artist in the show’s nearly two-decade history.

“Thank you CMT, first and foremost, for still having this night and just giving us something to look forward to,” Underwood said when she also won female video of the year near the beginning of the telecast. (The show typically airs in June around the annual CMA Fest in Nashville, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.) Given that the prize was fan-voted, she grew emotional as she thanked her listeners: “Stuff like this means so much to me. … Thank you fans, just thank you. I don’t deserve you.”

AD

AD

The other trophies were spread out evenly to stars including Luke Bryan, who won male video for “One Margarita,” and former “American Idol” finalist Gabby Barrett, who picked up her first televised award show prize with breakthrough video for “I Hope.” Here are three other moments you missed from the show, hosted by Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde and Sarah Hyland. (A complete list of nominees and winners is below.)

Noah Cyrus

For years, it has been a popular trend for male country artists to duet with female pop stars: Brad Paisley and Demi Lovato, Chris Lane and Tori Kelly, Kenny Chesney and Pink, Chris Stapleton and Pink, Keith Urban and Pink, etc. This year, Noah Cyrus collaborated with Jimmie Allen for his latest single, “This Is Us.” All of the show’s performances took place at outdoor venues around middle Tennessee, and Allen and Cyrus performed at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville.

AD

AD

Then Cyrus briefly set social media ablaze when she wore a flesh-colored bodysuit and sparkly bikini combination that, frankly, wasn’t that different from what she wore in the song’s music video, which the show was celebrating. But something about seeing it on TV sent viewers into a spiral — some loved it, while others were enraged that such a revealing outfit could be worn on a country music show. It just adds to a time-honored tradition of people being shocked by what women wear to award shows, think Jennifer Lopez’s plunging Grammys dress in 2000 and Reba McEntire’s sheer gown from the 1993 Country Music Association Awards.

Watch the full performance here:

Blake Shelton’s speech

Blake Shelton tends to be candid in his award-show speeches, and this time was no exception. He and his longtime girlfriend and “Voice” co-star Gwen Stefani won collaborative video of the year for “Nobody But You,” and were thrilled to celebrate from their home.

AD

AD

“My gosh, I can’t believe. Country music. This is like, what is happening in my life?!" exclaimed Stefani, who, of course, has earned most awards and nominations for her No Doubt and solo pop songs.

Meanwhile, Shelton admitted he had told Stefani they were likely to lose to Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours,” so he was stunned they won. “First of all, thank you to the fans,” he said, then added, “I really do believe that these award shows are beginning to lose credibility over the last few years.”

Stefani’s jaw literally dropped at that comment — because while it’s undeniably true that award shows are often problematic, what celebrity actually calls them out while accepting a trophy?! (Okay, Drake does.) “Fan-voted awards to me are really the only stand-up award shows left in our industry, it feels like sometimes,” Shelton continued. “Because you guys are the ones that buy the records, you come to the show and you vote on all these things. We love you so much.”

Jennifer Nettles’s award

While country music award shows often reference the gender imbalance in the format, it’s rare to devote an entire segment to it — but CMT is always vocal about trying to correct this issue. This year, the cable channel pledged a 50-50 airplay rule, in which female artists are guaranteed to make up half the videos. At the CMT Music Awards, at least half the performers and presenters were women; and Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles won the show’s inaugural Equal Play Award, given to an artist who is an advocate for women and diverse voices.

AD

AD

Producers played a video that detailed the issues women face in the format: Only one out of every 10 songs played on country radio is from a female singer; from 2014 to 2018, just 16 percent of the top 500 country songs were by women. “We don’t play two women back to back on country radio, that’s an actual policy,” Nettles was seen explaining in an interview. She later added: “There’s now two generations who have been trained to not hear women on country radio. Somebody needs to make some noise.”

Nettles has attempted to do so, including going viral when she wore a cape to the 2019 CMA Awards that read “Play our [expletive] records. Please and thank you.” In her acceptance speech, Nettles addressed her fellow female country singers: “My sisters out there, continue to burn the holy fire. I am so proud to be a part of this legacy of women in country music with you, and I am so proud of the stories that we tell. We have more to do as soon as we can.”

Complete list of winners and nominees:

AD

AD

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde — “One Night Standards”

Blanco Brown — “The Git Up”

Carrie Underwood — “Drinking Alone” (winner)

Dan + Shay — “I Should Probably Go to Bed”

Keith Urban — “Polaroid”

Kelsea Ballerini — “Homecoming Queen?”

Little Big Town — “Sugar Coat”

Luke Combs — “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Miranda Lambert — “Bluebird”

Old Dominion — “Some People Do”

Sam Hunt — “Hard to Forget”

Tanya Tucker — “Bring My Flowers Now”

The Chicks -“Gaslighter”

Thomas Rhett — “Remember You Young”

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne — “All Night”

Dan + Shay — “I Should Probably Go to Bed” (winner)

Florida Georgia Line — “Blessings”

LOCASH — “One Big Country Song”

AD

Maddie & Tae — “Die From a Broken Heart”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde — “One Night Standards”

Carrie Underwood — “Drinking Alone” (winner)

AD

Gabby Barrett — “I Hope”

Kelsea Ballerini — “Homecoming Queen?”

Maren Morris — “The Bones”

Miranda Lambert — “Bluebird”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

From “CMT Artists of the Year”: Ashley McBryde — “One Night Standards”

From “CMT Crossroads”: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs — “Brand New Man”

From “CMT Artists of the Year”: Chris Young — “Drowning” (winner)

From “CMT Crossroads”: Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini — “Graveyard”

From “CMT Artists of the Year”: Sam Hunt — “Fancy”

From “CMT Crossroads”: Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton — “Tell Me When It’s Over”

AD

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean — “Got What I Got”

Luke Bryan — “One Margarita” (winner)

Luke Combs — “Even Though I’m Leaving”

Morgan Wallen — “Chasin’ You”

Sam Hunt — “Hard to Forget”

Thomas Rhett — “Remember You Young”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blanco Brown — “The Git Up”

AD

Caylee Hammack — “Family Tree”

Gabby Barrett — “I Hope” (winner)

Ingrid Andress — “More Hearts Than Mine”

Riley Green — “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”

Travis Denning — “After a Few”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lady A — “Champagne Night”

Little Big Town — “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Midland — “Cheatin’ Songs (Live From the Palomino)”

Old Dominion — “One Man Band” (winner)

The Chicks — “Gaslighter”

AD

The Highwomen — “Crowded Table”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani — “Nobody But You” (winner)

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice — “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber — “10,000 Hours”

Kane Brown featuring Nelly — “Cool Again”

Marshmello & Kane Brown — “One Thing Right”

Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi — “Beer Can’t Fix”