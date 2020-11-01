"Once upon a midnight dreary, while Trump retweeted QAnon theories

And rifled through his Adderall drawer.

I was writing my acceptance speech, when something stopped me with a screech

AD

'Twas a knock upon my chamber door

'Twas was someone still a little sore."

If you didn’t know who was about to show up next … well, you have clearly never seen SNL. Kate McKinnon marched in to reprise her Hillary Clinton impersonation, wearing a pantsuit and a raven cape. The tale continued:

AD

“Who made me scared of four years more

Quoth the Clinton, ‘We lost before.’

I said ‘Raven, stop being such a drag!'

We’ve got this one in the bag

It’s what every pundit said from shore to shore.”

Clinton had to cut in here: “Not Michael Moore!” (Earlier this week, the director warned voters not to believe the polling numbers.) “He said voters are being undercounted in the polls. Also, even if you do win on Tuesday, the election could still be stolen from you.”

AD

“This time is different, I could win, the people know I have a plan,” Biden countered.

“But your real advantage is you’re not a woman, you’re a man!” Clinton declared before sweeping out the door.

Several more cast members appeared in the scary story: Mikey Day embodied a very nervous Nate Silver, as the FiveThirtyEight founder tried to redeem himself from dismissing Trump in 2016. He attempted to explain statistics and his predictions before giving up because “I think our country is haunted.”

AD

Kenan Thompson showed up as Ice Cube, who worked with the Trump campaign on a plan for racial inequality, and Chris Redd played Lil Wayne, who recently posted a photo supporting Trump. “Why in the name of all that is holy would you be voting for Trump?!" Biden asked.

AD

“Taxes!” they said together. (In real life, Ice Cube has said he just wants to collaborate with whoever is in power.)

As Biden continued to rhyme — “Trump cannot win, we must do better, than that spray-tanned superspreader” — Maya Rudolph made her weekly appearance as Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.). She was quickly interrupted, however, by Beck Bennett as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), with his bruised hands that have not been explained.

"This is just a very common and normal condition called Old Man Purple,” McConnell said. “Basically my blood hates me so much it’s trying to leave my body. Either that or I’m too far away from my Horcrux.”

After that, Biden and Harris stood side by side as they summed things up:

AD

AD

“So whatever happens America, know that we’ll be okay.

Our nation will endure, we will fight another day.

I’m sure it will be peaceful, no matter who has won.

Though it’s never a good sign when Wal-Mart stops selling guns.”

Harris added: “Use your voice and use your vote, democracy will represent.”

Biden concluded: “This daylight saving time, let’s gain an hour and lose a president.”

This theme continued in the episode during Weekend Update. “I don’t know what’s going to happen with this election, the tension is just killing me. I don’t know what the world’s going to be after Tuesday. I may never see you again, Colin. I mean, we might both be drafted in the race war,” co-anchor Michael Che said. “It’s not fair — you just married Scarlett Johansson and I just bought an electric bike. We’re both doing equally great.”

AD

AD

Colin Jost agreed he was stressed: “We cannot do another four years of Trump. It’s too much. Every day I wake up after two hours of sleep and I Google, ‘America still democracy?’ Even if you like Trump, at this point, you have to be exhausted,” Jost said, comparing Trump to a hard-partying friend who seems fun at first, but if you keep hanging out with him, you realize you’ll probably die. “I don’t know about you guys, but I think this time I’m calling a designated driver,” he said as a photo of Biden flashed on the screen.

However, during host John Mulaney’s monologue, he played down any high stakes of the election — a move that, early Sunday morning, was already drawing backlash on social media.

“On November 3, there is an elderly man contest. So there’s two elderly men, and you’re supposed to choose your favorite of the two elderly men. You can put it in the mail, or you can go and write down which elderly man you like, and then we’ll add them all up. And then we might have the same elderly man or we might have a new elderly man," Mulaney said. “But just rest assured, no matter what happens, nothing much will change in the United States. The rich will continue to prosper while the poor languish. Families will be upended by mental illness and drug addiction. Jane Lynch will continue to book lots of projects, and when she does, she’ll deliver. She’s so good at being on TV.”

AD

AD

SNL will continue its spree of new episodes next week. And just like in 2016, the show announced that Dave Chappelle will be the post-Election Day host.