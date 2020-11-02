So what does it feel like when everything appears to be falling apart? It’s discouraging, disorienting, isolating, jarring and, maybe, also sort of dumb.

Films have long tried to capture this sense of life teetering on the brink of total collapse. Now that it’s easy for your brain and eyes to wander into the void, it’s time to see which works best capture the feeling (and predicament) of being alive at the end of the world.

“A.I. Artificial Intelligence” (2001)

When “A.I.” was released into the world earlier this millennium, viewers were split on what to make of the film inspired by the fairy tale of Pinocchio. The project was conceived by beloved director Stanley Kubrick, who gave it to Steven Spielberg to see through, and starred marquee child actor Haley Joel Osment. Film buffs were too hung up on the split between what they saw as Spielberg’s reliance on crowd-pleasing storybook elements and Kubrick’s original dystopian vision for the film. Nearly two decades later, one can appreciate the masterful threading by Spielberg that shows we can face down an oppressively cold and grim techno-future by recognizing the beauty of core human desires for connection and love. (Stream on Amazon Prime)

“Children of Men” (2006)

It’s hard not to see “Children of Men” as an almost pitch-perfect prophecy of the dystopian present. For 14 years running, director Alfonso Cuarón’s vision of the United Kingdom in 2027 looks as chillingly imminent as ever — and the fact that P.D. James’s 1992 source novel was set in 2021 may have only made it cannier. There’s the journey of survival in a global catastrophe with an uncertain resolution; a refugee crisis dealt with by extreme measures from the government; and a pervading sense of gloom wafting through the air. Add masterful visual panache to the tightly told story, and you have what is often considered one of the most important films of the 21st century. (Stream on Peacock)

“High Life” (2018)

What if the end times are grotesque? Director Claire Denis proposes such a prognostication with “High Life,” starring Robert Pattinson. In this 2018 film, death row inmates are sent on a vague cosmic mission to explore a black hole. Yes, there are kinky explorations of sexuality and body horror, but what Denis drills down is the emptiness found at the precipice of the apocalypse. Even in the furthest reaches of space, humans can be awful, hateful and violent toward one another, but what will get us beyond this eternal aching is mustering the hope and strength to keep going. (Stream on Kanopy and Prime Video)

“Melancholia” (2011)

“The sky is falling and I feel fine” would be the simple parable tucked within “Melancholia.” The film, about the approach of the planet Melancholia, which threatens to collide with Earth, is more fully a meditation on mental health. We are told through dialogue that scientists and experts all believe that Melancholia will mark a path that narrowly avoids impact, but conspiracy theorists on the Internet foretell the opposite. Kirsten Dunst perfectly balances the blur of how the personal crisis of depression can feel one-in-the-same with a global-scale crisis. (Stream on Hulu)

“WALL-E” (2008)

For the pessimists out there, existence can sometimes feel like living in both locales of the “WALL-E” world. In one, you’re in the corporate-owned spaceship created when Earth was left uninhabitable by greed and negligence and living a mostly sedentary life as screens blare in your eyes. In the other, you’re alone and wading through a planet of trash hoarding ephemera and viewing half-remembered nostalgia as a means of comfort. As eerie forecasts from artistic works go, this Pixar movie gets it a little too on the nose. But, of course, even as the children’s movie plainly lays bare the road map to ecological and societal ruin, it provides a tidy solution for those with power: simply care about the impact they’re making and do something about it to prevent the destruction of the world. (Stream on Disney Plus)

“2012” (2009)

A brilliant, prescient outlook of the future and present can provide nourishment for the soul — it’s solace that we’re not alone, and that others had a chance to stop and change the wayward trajectory, so we might, too. But doesn’t the future that we live in feel pretty tacky? While crises rage across the world, we have conspiracy theorists asserting real political power, a president grousing about weak-flushing toilets and the endless inane blabber of the endless inane Internet. There’s not a better — unintentional — oracle of how society’s hellish response to disaster manifests as incoherent gobbledygook than Roland Emmerich. The director of such films as “Independence Day” and “The Day After Tomorrow” created his disaster film opus riffing off the supposed Mayan prophecy that the world would end in 2012. There’s rich people hoarding lifesaving arks, earthquakes and volcano explosions galore, and a zany cast of character actors, all in an oddly long runtime of 158 minutes. “2012” — the fifth highest-grossing film of 2009 — immerses you in the incoherent mess of what it must be like when the end is actually near. (Streaming on DirecTV)