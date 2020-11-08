Condolences and tributes for Trebek poured out from all corners of social media, including remembrances from politicians such as former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker and entertainers like John Legend and William Shatner.

James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter, the three winningest contestants to appear on the game show and who duked it out in a January special titled “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time,” offered their own heartfelt tributes to the host.

“Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him,” tweeted Jennings, adding a photo of the two together.

Writer Claire McNear, whose book “Answers in the Form of Questions” comes out Tuesday, recalled the time she spent with Trebek.

“The most amazing, wonderful thing about him is he was exactly who he seemed to be as host: funny, sharp, self-deprecating — and above all, who admired his contestants,” McNear tweeted. “He knew how important Jeopardy! is to so many people who watch it — what a precious, rare ritual a show like that is. He felt a duty to give 37 years of audiences the very best version of it that he could. Truly an icon.”

Many fans also took to Twitter to share their favorite Trebek moments over the years, including some of his best shots, as the game show host was particularly fond of a good-natured ribbing.

One such moment finds Trebek talking to a contestant named Susan about her love of “nerdcore hip-hop,” which, Trebek says, “doesn’t sound like fun."

Susan rushes to defend the genre: “I think it’s very fun . . . It’s people who identify as nerdy rapping about the things they love: video games, science fiction, having a hard time meeting romantic partners, you know. It’s really catchy and fun.”

Without skipping a beat, Trebek responds, “Losers, in other words.”

Trebek’s attempts at hip-hop also provided some of the show’s lighter moments, like when he recited rap lyrics as clues. Holzhauer, who called Trebek “an impartial arbiter of truth and facts in a world that needs exactly that,” said the host was “an underrated rapper,” sharing a video of Trebek reciting the popular rhymes.

Some sports fans shared a classic clip in which no contestant can answer any clues about football. “I can tell you guys are big football fans,” Trebek says. Without a single buzz to even hazard a guess at any of the category’s answers, Trebek continues to poke fun at the players: “Do you think we should go to commercial?” “Let’s look at the $1,000 clue, just for the fun of it.” “If you guys ring in and get this one, I will die.”

A more touching viral moment — which aired just this Thursday — shows contestant Burt Thakur, who is from India, winning $20,400 and becoming the new champion.

“You know, here’s a true story, man. I grew up, I learned English because of you,” Thakur says to Trebek, tearing up. “And so, my grandfather who raised me — I’m gonna get tears right now — I used to sit on his lap and watch you every day, so it’s a pretty special moment for me, man."

Thakur weighed in Sunday, too, tweeting “I am overwhelmed with emotion right now and my heart goes out to the Trebek family."

In another emotional clip, a contestant uses his final “Jeopardy!” answer to write “We <3 you, Alex!” shortly after the host had announced he was resuming chemotherapy for his Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“That’s very kind, thank you,” Trebek says, his voice choked with emotion.

Longtime viewers also chimed in Sunday to share their favorite clips from the long-running “Saturday Night Live” sketch “Celebrity Jeopardy!” which featured Will Ferrell as Trebek and Darrell Hammond as Sean Connery. The James Bond actor died last weekend.

“Connery is probably waiting at the golden gates for Alex with a ‘Suck it Trebek’ ready,” joked one user. “RIP to both legends.”