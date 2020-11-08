“This morning after the results came in, got a text from a friend of mine in London. And she said, ‘The world feels like a safer place now that America has a new president.’ And I said, ‘That’s great. But America doesn’t.’"

“Now Trump is gone. I know a lot of people don’t like him, but I thought the guy was at least an optimist. I am not as optimistic as he was. I look at it, like, well there’s bad people on both sides."

“He called the coronavirus the ‘kung flu.’ I said, ‘You racist, hilarious son of a ... I’m supposed to say that, not you! It’s wrong when you say it.'"

“Donald Trump’s a wild guy, you ever see this? He was on a press conference, tried to guess the cure of the coronavirus in front of the whole world. It’s a wild thing to do. ‘What about very powerful light? Directly in the body?' I say, ‘What?! This man just suggests that I put sunshine directly in my body? Well, that’s insane.' He went further. ‘Put on some bleach. Some bleach directly in your body.’ Oh boy. They’re going to have to childproof the White House now, he’s going to try to drink the bleach! ‘Mr. President, don’t touch that stove, it’s hot. Turn those scissors around if you’re going to run around the house, Mr. President.’"

“Scariest part about that, one of the leading virologists in the world was sitting as close as you are to me, and she just watched him say it. Crazy. Her face was looking like, ‘He might be right.’ I saw that, I said, ‘Oh, that’s why, that’s why women make half.' (audience groans) Did I trigger you? I don’t know what it is. Half, maybe 70 percent, whatever it is, it’s too much. I’m sorry, Lorne, I thought we were having a comedy show.”

“And you know what Trump did after all that stuff? Went out and got the coronavirus. Wasn’t that something? You know, when he got coronavirus, they said everything about it on the news. But you know what they didn’t say? That it was hilarious. It was hilarious. Trump getting coronavirus was like when Freddie Mercury got AIDS. Nobody was like, ‘Well, how did he get it?’”

“Day after he made fun of Joe Biden’s mask. ‘This guy wears the biggest mask I’ve ever seen!’ Which is a ridiculous thing. Joe Biden’s mask wasn’t bigger than everybody else’s mask, Mr. President. Lucky for the rest of the country, though, he had a good health care plan, didn’t he? Some good coverage. Helicopter picked him up. Right in his front yard, helicopter came. Remember that video where he’s walking to the helicopter all by himself? Usually he’s walking to the helicopter with a bunch of people, no one’s around him this time, you know, he had the 'rona. Had his mask on then, didn’t he?"

“Helicopter took him to Walter Reed Hospital. I’m from D.C. And I got to tell you, Walter Reed is not close to the White House. But you can walk. Team of doctors waiting for him, doctors came around, gave him experimental medicine and stuff. Flew him back home in the helicopter. And then he walked right up the steps, you ever see this video? Took his mask off, saluted the helicopter. Then walked right in the house, killed four more people. I said, ‘$750.50 in taxes goes a long way, doesn’t it, sir?’"

“I would implore everybody who’s celebrating today remember, it’s good to be a humble winner. Remember when I was here four years ago? Remember how bad that felt? Remember that half the country right now still feels that way. Please remember that. Remember that for the first time in the history of America, the life expectancy of White people is dropping. Because of heroin, because of suicide. All these White people out there, they that feel that anguish, that pain, they’re mad, cause they think nobody cares. Maybe they don’t."

"Let me tell you something. I know how that feels. I promise you, I know how that feels. You’re a police officer. And every time you put your uniform on, you feel like you’ve got a target on your back. You’re appalled by the ingratitude that people have when you would risk your life to save them. Oh, man. Believe me. Believe me, I know how that feels. Everyone knows how that feels. But here’s the difference between me and you. You guys hate each other for that. And I don’t hate anybody. I just hate that feeling. That’s what I fight through. That’s what I suggest you fight through. You got to find a way to live your life. Got to find a way to forgive each other. Got to find a way to find joy in your existence in spite of that feeling.”