The 2021 Super Bowl is scheduled to be held in Tampa on Feb. 7. It will mark the end of an NFL season unlike any other, with games played in stadiums to limited or no audiences due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organization said last month it is considering filling the Raymond James Stadium to 20 percent capacity, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
The Weeknd has big shoes to fill, as he follows a riveting performance from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, the first two Latina singers to perform together during a halftime show.