Poop punning: It’s what we do. The Style Invitational.

And what Kevin does is win the Invite: This week’s Lose Cannon gives him his 32nd first prize, and with two honorable mentions this week as well, he’s blotted up somewhere north of 1,560 Invitational inks.

Scatological humor — usually but not always more sophisticated than your usual potty joke — has been a hallmark of The Style Invitational since its founding by the Czar in 1993. Here’s Gene Weingarten on the topic in his newly defunct weekly online chat, back in 2002:

“I once gave a talk to American newspaper feature editors, and I began by asking ‘Why is poop funny'? Everyone laughed (thereby confirming the premise) but no one offered an explanation. My explanation was this: Humans spend much of their lives preening and posturing, pretending that we are a hugely sophisticated organism, greatly distanced from common beasts. And yet we all have to do this ludicrous thing. (It’s the same reason sex is funny.) Basically, we are pompous asses. And poop proves it.”

The Czar’s attraction to bodily function humor was so immediately clear that Elden Carnahan got ink with this “and last” entry in Week 69: Principles of how the world works (1994): “Carnahan’s Rule Of Three: The longer one works to bring ironic Talmudic allusion and elegant Chaucerian wit to one’s entry, the greater the likelihood the winner will prominently feature “drool,” “snot” or “poopy.”

After I ascended to the throne as Empress in December 2003, some in the Loser Community were concerned that a woman — or heck, a non-Weingarten — would be too prim to continue with the toilet jokes, but I don’t think I cut back on them to any great extent. (This week, we have not just Kevin’s Ex-lax joke but also Frank Mann’s space-set ad for Imodium: “You’ll never have to tell Houston you have a problem.”)

Here’s just a small sampling of scatological humor — a stool sampling! hahahahah! — from the past 1,400 contests, found by searching on “Ex-lax,” “laxative,” “poop,” “toilet,” “log,” etc.

Good idea: Shampoo. Bad idea: Shampoop. (Dave Zarrow)

Good idea: Wash hands after using toilet. Bad idea: Wash hands using toilet. (Jay Snyder)

Combine the beginning and end of two words: Ene-mans: Ex-Lax coffee cake. (Chris Doyle)

Puns on book titles: What did we say when we were very young and constipated? We Need a Poo. (Chris Doyle)

Insert product placements into biblical and other literary passages. It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done. Thanks, Ex-Lax! (Russell Beland)

Redefine a product name as a word: Ex-Lax: A listing of the shortcomings of a former spouse. (Randal Wetzel)

Portmanteau words: Pooperfume: A scent so awful that they should have called it Chanel No. 2. (Chris Doyle)

Warning labels: Camping toilet: “Do NOT void where prohibited.” (Kevin Dopart; Chris Doyle)

A & Q with Shakespeare:

A. It droppeth as the gentle rain from heaven upon the place beneath. (“The Merchant of Venice”)

Q. What happens when you flush an airplane toilet? (Gary Crockett)

Excuses to miss a day of work: “When I got up this morning, I took two Ex-Lax in addition to my Prozac. I can’t get off the john, but I feel good about it.” (Chuck Smith)

A. Because It Didn’t Rhyme.

Q. Why did Mother Goose reject the rhyme “Mary, Mary Quite Constipated”? (Jeff Brechlin)

A. The Heimlich Manure.

Q. What is the name of Henry Heimlich’s second most important contribution to emergency medicine, a procedure to alleviate acute constipation? (Chuck Smith)

“Joint legislation” combining the names of two new members of Congress: The Castor-Corker Law to help prevent laxative overdoses. (Cited as submitted by too many people.)

Redefine a word: Logarithm: A series of exertions on the john. (Vic Krysko)

Move the last letter of a word to the beginning Scatalog: Improvised toilet paper. (Jeff Contompasis)

Crapture: The bliss of becoming unconstipated, as in Philippians 1:22: “But if I live in the flesh, this is the fruit of my labor.” (Kevin Dopart)

Poems on spelling bee words:

Jalap (JA-lupp), a laxative made from a Mexican plant

With its purgative properties, jalap

Sends you off to the loo at a gallop,

For it's quite unsurpassed —

In fact, it's a blast —

At freeing a laggardly bowel up. (Frank Osen)

“Untrue confessions”: I like to fill an unused poop bag with Tootsie Rolls and eat them at the dog park. (Frank Osen)

In public toilets I belt out “Elmo’s Potty Time Song” to mask the gross sounds my body is making. (Chris Doyle)

Foal names: Mate First American with King of Scat and name the foal Amerigo Vespoopi. (Jennifer Hart)

Erudite humor that requires explanation: An American tourist in Italy is constipated for a week, but when he arrives in Florence, the water is better and his condition goes away. “With Firenze* like this,” he said, “who needs enemas?” *Firenze is the Italian word for Florence.

AD

Plays on foreign terms: Peeanissimo: The quieter volume you get from aiming at the side of the toilet bowl. (Dave Prevar)

Cinquains:

Swan, so

Graceful, arches

Its delicate neck and

Wriggles its feathered rump as if

To poop. (Bonnie Speary Devore)

Questions children ask: Why is poop funny? Because all palindromes are funny, except radar and did. (Russell Beland)

Replace a P in a word with another letter: Loseurs: Witty, sophisticated humorists pretending to be juvenile, crude boors with a poop fixation. (John McCooey)

The difference between … an overactive bladder and a Loser magnet: One results in frequent thoughts of toilets; the other, from them. (Kevin Dopart)

Analogies: Winning the Style Invitational is sort of like finding a flaming bag of dog poop on your porch. In fact, some weeks it’s EXACTLY like that. (Elden Carnahan)

I don’t think that Kevin’s “void” joke will be used anytime soon by a laxative company, though personal-care ads have become way, er, cheekier over the years. The commercials for PooPourri toilet spray, for example, turn modesty on its head in the head. But some entries were beaten to the punch by reality: Several Losers, for example, suggested setting ads for birth control in a noisy kindergarten — much like the famous 2004 European commercial for Zazoo condoms, featuring a tyke who has a full-blown meltdown in the supermarket when Dad puts the candy back on the shelf.

One theme I don’t use (and neither did the Czar): “soap” jokes about prison. We don’t run rape jokes.

What Doug Dug: The faves of Ace Copy Editor Doug Norwood this week included Kevin’s winning toilet-joke wordplay, Jonathan’s second-place Generic Team joke and, among the honorable mentions, Drew Bennett’s “ReadySkins,” Kevin’s cell/bars double pun for Verizon Wireless and prison; and, of course, Cutie Pie Maxwell Matthews, who lives across the street from me and was very eager to pose in that hat until I picked up my camera, then not so much.

Coming to a bad end: This week’s contest, Week 1411

During the Invitational’s Czarist era, we actually just ripped off the Bulwer-Lytton Fiction Contest, which has been run out of the English department at San Jose State since 1982. In Week 477 (2002) the Czar asked for exactly what the Bulwerians were asking for: bad opening lines to a (nonexistent) novel. I don’t think I’d much like it if some newspaper just copied an Invite contest while ours was going on (the B-W, named for the author who began a book “It was a dark and stormy night,” though he also coined such lines as “The pen is mightier than the sword,” runs all year round). So in 2008 I did the flip side — an ending to a novel — and a dozen years later, I’m giving it another round.

You can see all the results to Week 788 here; below are the top winners and some honorable mentions.

4. As he left, the captain flashed a smile — a wide, satisfied grin with lips parted a quarter-inch, the right corner of the mouth raised slightly above the left, and a dry lower lip slightly stuck to the teeth — that defied description. (Jay Shuck, Minneapolis)

3. Oh, and by the way, Chapters 3, 8, 10 and part of 16 were all dreams, in case you hadn’t caught on. (Art Grinath, Takoma Park)

2. First the infarction, then the ambulance ride, now going under the knife, he drifted away under anesthesia, humming Celine Dion’s tune “My Heart Will Go On.” But it didn’t. (Larry Miller, Rockville)

And the Winner of the Inker — As the wail of the nearing sirens shook him awake, Todd rose from the charred remains of Rensfield Manor, wiped the ectoplasm from his brow and, stuffing the Amulet of Valtor inside his shirt, gazed ruefully at the venom-encrusted Sword of Darjan, realizing that this long night wasn’t over yet, because he still had a heck of a lot of explaining to do. (LuAnn Bishop, West Haven, Conn.)

And Washington ceased to exist in a fireball that churned skyward like the gaseous plea of a whale that had ingested a crate of habanero peppers, red and yellow — the explosion, not the peppers, though habaneros, which are the world’s hottest, can in fact be red or yellow. Not that this mattered to the former residents of Washington, who were now mere dust particles; all they were was dust in the wind. (Jeff Brechlin, Eagan, Minn.)

Over the years, she became for Gary a fuzzy memory, until he had trouble even making out her features, though he was still pretty sure she was female and her name started with a B or R. (Jay Shuck)

He had only 75 words to go on his contractually required novel of 50,000 words. A guy could say a lot in 75 words, like “Pudding is best when it’s warm.” He wondered whether to count hyphenated words as two words. Strange thoughts come to a fellow at times like these. Should he have written “50,000” as “fifty thousand”? He was close enough to count down: 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2. (Art Grinath)

And here are the results, spread over two weeks, to the opening-line contest.

See you next WEDNESDAY (maybe)