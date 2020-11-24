The 63rd Grammy Awards, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, will air Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. on CBS.
Album of the year
“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko
“Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition),” Black Pumas
“Everyday Life,” Coldplay
“Djesse Vol. 3,” Jacob Collier
“Women in Music Pt. III,” Haim
“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa
“Hollywood’ Bleeding,” Post Malone
“Folklore,” Taylor Swift
Record of the year
“Black Parade,” Beyoncé
“Colors,” Black Pumas
“Rockstar,” DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
“Say So,” Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
“Circles,” Post Malone
“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyonce
Song of the year
“Black Parade,” Beyoncé, Denisia Andrews, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk and Rickie “Caso” Tice
“The Box,” Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore (Roddy Ricch)
“Cardigan,” Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift
“Circles,” Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post and Billy Walsh (Post Malone)
“Don’t Start Now,” Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa and Emily Warren
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell
“I Can’t Breathe,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R., Tiara Thomas
“If the World Was Ending,” Julia Michaels and JP Saxe
Best new artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best pop vocal album
“Changes,” Justin Bieber
“Chromatica,” Lady Gaga
“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa
“Fine Line,” Harry Styles
“Folklore,” Taylor Swift
Best pop solo performance
“Yummy,” Justin Bieber
“Say So,” Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift
Best pop duo/group performance
“Un Dia,” Jay Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy
“Intentions,” Justin Bieber feat. Quavo
“Dynamite,” BTS
“Rain on Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
“Exile,” Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver
Best rap album
“Black Habits,” D Smoke
“Alfredo,” Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist
“A Written Testimony,” Jay Electronica
“King’s Disease,” Nas
“The Allegory,” Royce da 5’9”
Best rap song
“The Bigger Picture,” Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew and Rai’shaun Williams (Lil Baby)
“The Box,” Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore (Roddy Ricch)
“Laugh Now Cry Later,” Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour and Ryan Martinez ( Drake feat. Lil Durk)
“Rockstar,” Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV and Rodrick Moore (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)
“Savage,” Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe and Anthony White (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)
Best melodic rap performance
“Rockstar,” DaBaby feat Roddy Rich
“Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake feat. Lil Durk
“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak
“The Box,” Roddy Ricch
“Highest in the Room,” Travis Scott
Best rap performance
“Deep Reverence,” Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle
“Bop,” DaBaby
“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby
“What’s Poppin,” Luke James
“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
“Dior,” Pop Smoke
Best rock album
“A Hero’s Death,” Fontaines D.C.
“Kiwanuka,” Michael Kiwanuka
“Daylight,” Grace Potter
“Sound & Fury,” Sturgill Simpson
“The New Abnormal,” the Strokes
Best rock song
“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler and Marshall Vore
“Lost in Yesterday,” Kevin Parker (Tame Impala)
“Not,” Adrianne Lenker (Big Thief)
“Shameika,” Fiona Apple
“Stay High,” Brittany Howard
Best rock performance
“Shameika,” Fiona Apple
“Not,” Big Thief
“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers
“The Steps,” Haim
“Stay High,” Brittany Howard
“Daylight,” Grace Potter
Best R&B album
“Happy 2 Be Here,” Ant Clemons
“Take Time,” Giveon
“To Feel Loved,” Luke James
“Bigger Love,” John Legend
“All Rise,” Gregory Porter
Best R&B song
“Better Than I Imagine,” Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello and Gabriella Wilson (Robert Glasper feat. H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)
“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk and Rickie "Caso" Tice
“Collide,” Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar and Benedetto Rotondi (Tiana Major9 and EARTHGANG)
“Do It,” Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch and Vincent Van Den Ende (Chloe X Halle)
“Slow Down,” Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson and Gabriella Wilson (Skip Marley and H.E.R.)
Best R&B performance
“Lightning and Thunder,” Jhené Aiko feat. John Legend
“Black Parade,” Beyoncé
“All I Need,” Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia and Ty Dolla Sign
“Goat Head,” Brittany Howard
“See Me,” Emily King
Best alternative album
“Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple
“Hyperspace,” Beck
“Punisher,” Phoebe Bridgers
“Jaime,” Brittany Howard
“The Slow Rush,” Tame Impala
Best country song
“Bluebird,” Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby and Miranda Lambert
“The Bones,” Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz
“Crowded Table,” Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna (The Highwomen)
“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis and Derrick Southerland
“Some People Do,” Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey and Thomas Rhett (Old Dominion)
Best country solo performance
“Stick That in Your Country Song,” Eric Church
“Who You Thought I Was,” Brandy Clark
“When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill
“Black Like Me,” Mickey Guyton
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
Best country duo/group performance
“All Night,” Brothers Osborne
“10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay and Justin Bieber
“Ocean,” Lady A
“Sugar Coat,” Little Big Town
“Some People Do,” Old Dominion
Best country album
“Lady Like,” Ingrid Andress
“Your Life Is a Record,” Brandy Clark
“Wildcard,” Miranda Lambert
“Nightfall,” Little Big Town
“Never Will,” Ashley McBryde
Best music video
“Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé
“Life Is Good,” Future feat. Drake
“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak
“Adore You,” Harry Styles
“Goliath,” Woodkid