Typically, Americans have several options about which Thanksgiving Day parades to watch. This year, of course, plans have changed.

NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, now in its 94th year, is still happening … sort of. Instead of the normal 2½-mile route, the spectacle of floats and giant balloons will take place within one city block in Manhattan. Unlike previous years, there are no spectators allowed, and many performances have been prerecorded. The executive producer told the New York Times, “It’s going to look like a parade during Covid times: We’re going to have people in masks and we’re going to be socially distanced.”

CBS and the local Philadelphia ABC station, which typically have big parades, will instead air televised (and remote) specials. Here are the details:

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

When: 9 a.m. to noon Eastern time.

Where: New York City.

Hosts: Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker of the “Today” show.

Performers: Patti LaBelle, Dolly Parton, Leslie Odom Jr., Bebe Rexha, Pentatonix, Keke Palmer, Jordin Sparks, Ally Brooke, Tori Kelly, Karol G, Ella Mai, Sofia Carson, CNCO, Brett Young, Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Noah Cyrus, Sebastián Yatra, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots.

Extras: Performances from Broadway casts of “Hamilton”; “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations”; “Jagged Little Pill”; and “Mean Girls.” Plus, appearances from Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier and the cast of “Sesame Street.”

The CBS Thanksgiving Day Celebration

When: 9 a.m. to noon Eastern time.

Hosts: Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight of “Entertainment Tonight.”

Performances: Country singers Maddie & Tae will perform “Merry Married Christmas” while Mickey Guyton sings “O Holy Night.” Casts of Broadway musicals “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Come From Away” will also perform.

Extras: The hosts will share clips of past Thanksgiving Day parade celebrations and also interview various CBS celebrities (Phil Keoghan of “The Amazing Race,” Folake Olowofoyeku of “Bob Hearts Abishola” and more).

6ABC Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Celebration (ABC in select areas)

When: 8:30 a.m. to noon Eastern time.

Where: Philadelphia.

Performances: Multiple bands, choirs and dance troupes.

Extras: Guest appearances from Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Carson Kressley, DJ Jazzy Jeff, CeCe Winans, Runaway June, “Good Morning America’s” Ginger Zee and more.

