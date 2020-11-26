CBS and the local Philadelphia ABC station, which typically have big parades, will instead air televised (and remote) specials. Here are the details:
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)
When: 9 a.m. to noon Eastern time.
Where: New York City.
Hosts: Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker of the “Today” show.
Performers: Patti LaBelle, Dolly Parton, Leslie Odom Jr., Bebe Rexha, Pentatonix, Keke Palmer, Jordin Sparks, Ally Brooke, Tori Kelly, Karol G, Ella Mai, Sofia Carson, CNCO, Brett Young, Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Noah Cyrus, Sebastián Yatra, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots.
Extras: Performances from Broadway casts of “Hamilton”; “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations”; “Jagged Little Pill”; and “Mean Girls.” Plus, appearances from Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier and the cast of “Sesame Street.”
The CBS Thanksgiving Day Celebration
When: 9 a.m. to noon Eastern time.
Hosts: Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight of “Entertainment Tonight.”
Performances: Country singers Maddie & Tae will perform “Merry Married Christmas” while Mickey Guyton sings “O Holy Night.” Casts of Broadway musicals “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Come From Away” will also perform.
Extras: The hosts will share clips of past Thanksgiving Day parade celebrations and also interview various CBS celebrities (Phil Keoghan of “The Amazing Race,” Folake Olowofoyeku of “Bob Hearts Abishola” and more).
6ABC Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Celebration (ABC in select areas)
When: 8:30 a.m. to noon Eastern time.
Where: Philadelphia.
Performances: Multiple bands, choirs and dance troupes.
Extras: Guest appearances from Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Carson Kressley, DJ Jazzy Jeff, CeCe Winans, Runaway June, “Good Morning America’s” Ginger Zee and more.
