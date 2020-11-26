NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, now in its 94th year, is still happening … sort of. Instead of the normal 2½-mile route, the spectacle of floats and giant balloons will take place within one city block in Manhattan. Unlike previous years, there are no spectators allowed, and many performances have been prerecorded. The executive producer told the New York Times, “It’s going to look like a parade during Covid times: We’re going to have people in masks and we’re going to be socially distanced.”