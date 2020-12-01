Page, 33, who has been credited in film and TV roles as Ellen Page, currently stars in Netflix’s hit superhero series “The Umbrella Academy.” Moments after his announcement, both the streaming service and the show’s Twitter account tweeted their support: “So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can’t wait to see you return in season 3!” Netflix wrote.

Page, who earned Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for his starring role in “Juno” after breaking out in the 2005 film “Hard Candy,” has been one of Hollywood’s most outspoken advocates of LGBTQ rights in recent years. The actor came out as gay during a Human Rights Campaign event in 2014, saying, “Maybe I can make a difference, to help others have an easier and more hopeful time.”

In 2017, toward the beginning of the #MeToo movement, Page wrote a Facebook post about homophobia he faced in the entertainment industry, including director Brett Ratner outing him with an offensive comment while they were at an event in 2005 for “X Men: The Last Stand.” “This public, aggressive outing left me with long standing feelings of shame, one of the most destructive results of homophobia,” he said in a long post about alleged abusers in Hollywood. “What I want the most, is for this to result in healing for the victims. For Hollywood to wake up and start taking some responsibility for how we all have played a role in this. … Don’t allow yourselves to be numb to the voices of victims coming forward. Don’t stop demanding our civil rights.”

In his statement Tuesday, Page wrote that he had “been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

He also spoke candidly of his fear, and the discrimination with “horrific consequences” and violence that the transgender community faces every day, citing statistics that at least 40 transgender people (mostly Black and Latinx trans women) have been killed this year.

“My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I am scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture,” he wrote.

Shortly after Page’s announcement, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) posted a tweet noting that the actor “has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. Elliot will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. We celebrate him. All trans people deserve to be accepted.”