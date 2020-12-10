By Washington Post Staff
The most positive thing to be said for this wearying, isolating, anxiety-producing year is that it is ending. And yet, not every moment of pandemic-racked 2020 has been a bummer. Even on the cloudiest of days, artistic skies can clear to reveal some sterling achievements. In music, television, art, theater and movies, some good things managed to happen. Here our critics highlight the remarkable bright spots they found in the bleakest of times.
- Classical Music: The Met Opera’s nightly streams, ‘Blue,’ ‘Wagnerism’ and more
- Movies: Diverse thrills, chills, Dickensian laughs and a pandemic-friendly trip to Greece
- Museums: Sublime Degas, spellbinding El Greco, Dorothea Lange and a prescient video
- Pop Culture: Singular TV episodes can have big impact, like the ‘Schitt’s Creek’ finale
- Pop Music: Theo Parrish, Noname, Pop Smoke, Hailey Whitters and more
- Television: Favorites from a year in which TV became our most reliable companion
- Theater: Sondheim’s birthday, ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ Mary Neely and more
- Video Games: With a year of great games almost behind us, here’s Launcher’s top list
Illustrations by Luke Lucas for The Washington Post. Animation by Kolin Pope. Art direction and design by Eddie Alvarez.