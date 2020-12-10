The Washington Post

Arts and Entertainment

The best of a bad year

By

The most positive thing to be said for this wearying, isolating, anxiety-producing year is that it is ending. And yet, not every moment of pandemic-racked 2020 has been a bummer. Even on the cloudiest of days, artistic skies can clear to reveal some sterling achievements. In music, television, art, theater and movies, some good things managed to happen. Here our critics highlight the remarkable bright spots they found in the bleakest of times.

The Met Opera’s nightly streams, ‘Blue,’ ‘Wagnerism’ and more
Diverse thrills, chills, Dickensian laughs and a pandemic-friendly trip to Greece
Sublime Degas, spellbinding El Greco, Dorothea Lange and a prescient video
Singular TV episodes can have big impact, like the ‘Schitt’s Creek’ finale
Theo Parrish, Noname, Pop Smoke, Hailey Whitters and more
Favorites from a year in which TV became our most reliable companion
Sondheim’s birthday, ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ Mary Neely and more
With a year of great games almost behind us, here’s Launcher’s top list

Illustrations by Luke Lucas for The Washington Post. Animation by Kolin Pope. Art direction and design by Eddie Alvarez.

