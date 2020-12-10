The most positive thing to be said for this wearying, isolating, anxiety-producing year is that it is ending. And yet, not every moment of pandemic-racked 2020 has been a bummer. Even on the cloudiest of days, artistic skies can clear to reveal some sterling achievements. In music, television, art, theater and movies, some good things managed to happen. Here our critics highlight the remarkable bright spots they found in the bleakest of times.

Illustrations by Luke Lucas for The Washington Post. Animation by Kolin Pope. Art direction and design by Eddie Alvarez.