The New York Times broke news of the complaint that Twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. Barnett, a Grammy-nominated singer from England, and LaBeouf, an American actor known for the Transformers franchise, met as co-stars on the set of his semi-autobiographical film “Honey Boy.”

The document narrows in on several incidents from throughout their relationship, including one that took place between Barnett, 32, and LaBeouf, 34, around Valentine’s Day last year. As they drove home from a hotel spa, where Barnett says she awoke at night to LaBeouf “squeezing her body and arms against her will,” the actor allegedly stopped the car at a gas station, slammed Barnett against the vehicle and choked her as she attempted to escape.

Barnett told the Times she came forward to “raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency.” The complaint describes LaBeouf using a “charm offensive” to groom Barnett while wrapping work on “Honey Boy,” gaining her trust “with the intent of abusing her.” LaBeouf professed his love for Barnett after a week or two of dating, according to the document, and the couple began living together in October 2018.

The complaint alleges he then spent months “belittling her and berating her” as she became isolated from her family and friends, and that the abuse escalated into violence. He “began regularly exhibiting frequent rage and bouts of jealousy,” it states, accusing her of fixating on her former fiance, actor Robert Pattinson. Barnett lived at LaBeouf’s Los Angeles house in “constant fear” due to his owning multiple loaded firearms and, at one point, attempting “to scare Tahliah by warning her that he pulled out one of his firearms on set and threatened others with it.”

Another one of the actor’s former girlfriends, stylist Karolyn Pho, is named in the complaint as a fellow “survivor of LaBeouf’s abuse.” It describes Pho as having endured patterns of abuse similar to what Barnett faced, and notes that there is a documented history of such behavior from LaBeouf — including an incident caught on video in 2015 when he was arguing with his girlfriend at the time, actress Mia Goth, and told her, “I don’t wanna touch you. I don’t wanna be aggressive. This is the kind of s--- that makes a person abusive.”

In a statement shared with The Washington Post, Barnett’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said she and Pho “tried to resolve this matter privately on the condition that Mr. LaBeouf agree to receive meaningful and consistent psychological treatment.”

“Since he was unwilling to agree to get appropriate help,” Freedman continued, “Ms. Barnett filed this suit to prevent others from unknowingly suffering similar abuse by him.”

Representatives for LaBeouf haven’t returned The Post’s request for comment. In a statement to the Times, he wrote he had “no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt.” In a separate email, he stated that “many of these allegations are not true,” but added that he owed Barnett and Pho “the opportunity to air their statements publicly.”

The complaint also states that LaBeouf knowingly infected Barnett with a sexually transmitted disease, and that his attorney dismissed it as “not that bad.” It alleges LaBeouf disparaged Barnett to Pho in an attempt to break the connection, and that he attempted to “intimidate” Barnett by seeking out private information from her assistant.

Barnett intends to donate a portion of any money received from the lawsuit to charities devoted to helping domestic violence victims, according to the document.