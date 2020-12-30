The emotional stakes might feel higher this time around, given what a godawful year this has been, but they’ve also never been lower. With the usual gatherings out of the question, the remaining options generally amount to some sort of couch, TV and champagne combination. For those who wish to live vicariously through film, here are a bunch of movies with memorable New Year’s scenes to watch while you ring in 2021 from a familiar spot.

“An Affair to Remember” (1957)

We begin, naturally, with the Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr classic that includes a New Year’s kiss so romantic it figures into another film on this list, too. (Rent on Amazon, iTunes or YouTube)

“The Apartment” (1960)

Alexa, find me a movie that understands how overrated New Year’s parties can be when all you (or Shirley MacLaine) want to do is run home to the one you love. (Stream on Hulu Live TV)

“Boogie Nights” (1997)

The New Year’s party in “Boogie Nights” is more gruesome than most, an unfortunately memorable night that also foreshadows the slow decline of Dirk Diggler (Mark Wahlberg) as a porn star. (Stream on HBO Max)

“Bridget Jones’s Diary” (2001)

Many remember “Bridget Jones” as a Christmas movie because of Colin Firth’s ghastly holiday sweater, but the romance between his and Renée Zellweger’s characters actually kicks off at her parents’ New Year’s celebration. (Stream on Hulu with the Starz add-on)

“Carol” (2015)

“Carol” is more often deemed a Christmas movie, given that the relationship between Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett’s characters blooms around that holiday, but the women first kiss on New Year’s Eve, so the movie technically falls into both categories. (Stream on Netflix)

“The Godfather Part II” (1974)

Who among us hasn’t attended a New Year’s party to plant a huge “kiss of death” on our brother’s lips after discovering he betrayed us and broke our heart? Anyone? (Rent on Amazon or YouTube)

“High School Musical” (2006)

This Disney Channel classic begins with Troy (Zac Efron) and Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens) attending the same party at a ski lodge, where they sing karaoke about how their meeting “could be the start of something new.” And they’re absolutely right! Oh, young love. (Stream on Disney Plus)

“New Year’s Eve” (2011)

There are too many story lines to describe in this ensemble film, so let us entice you with the mere notion of Efron zipping around New York City with Michelle Pfeiffer. (Stream on HBO Max)

“Phantom Thread” (2017)

One of the most beautiful moments in Reynolds (Daniel Day-Lewis) and Alma’s (Vicky Krieps) peculiar romance arrives toward the end of the film, when the dressmaker chases his beloved to a New Year’s party. (Stream on HBO Max)

“Rent” (2005)

The song “Happy New Year” is only a part of the Broadway musical, but New Year’s Day still figures into the movie when landlord Benny (Taye Diggs) padlocks the apartment. (Stream on Hulu with Starz add-on)

“Sleepless in Seattle” (1993)

Though Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks’s characters plan to meet at the top of the Empire State Building on Valentine’s Day — a nod to “An Affair to Remember” — this film also includes a sweet scene where the grieving widower spends New Year’s with his young son. (Rent on Amazon or YouTube)

“Trading Places” (1983)

New Year’s is just one of multiple holidays in this ’80s comedy, in which Eddie Murphy, Dan Aykroyd and Jamie Lee Curtis board a train headed to New York. (Rent on Amazon, iTunes or YouTube)

“Waiting to Exhale” (1995)

This movie about the personal lives of four friends in Phoenix is led by Whitney Houston and Angela Bassett, whose fictional husband leaves her for his mistress just as the married couple is about to head to a New Year’s party together. (Rent on Amazon, iTunes or YouTube)

“When Harry Met Sally” (1989)

Declarations of love on New Year’s Eve have become somewhat of a movie cliche, if only because Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal perfected the trope in this beloved rom-com. (Stream on HBO Max)

“While You Were Sleeping” (1995)

Speaking of beloved comedies, this movie about Sandra Bullock’s fare-token collector crushing on a handsome commuter includes a pivotal New Year’s Eve scene that also features his brother (and her eventual love interest), played by Bill Pullman. (Stream on Disney Plus)