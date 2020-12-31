Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 (ABC)

When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., with a break for local news at 11 p.m. Eastern time

Where: New York City

Host: Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale and Billy Porter in New York; Ciara in Los Angeles; Big Freedia in New Orleans.

Performers: Jennifer Lopez, Cyndi Lauper, Machine Gun Kelly, Jimmie Allen, Miley Cyrus, Nelly, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Brandy, Lewis Capaldi, Maluma, Saweetie, Ella Mai and Big Freedia with PJ Morton. Lauper and Porter, former “Kinky Boots” co-stars on Broadway, will also perform together.

Extra: In their last interview of 2020, President-elect Joe Biden and future first lady Jill Biden will make an appearance for an interview with Seacrest.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021

When: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., with a break for local news at 11 p.m. Eastern time

Where: New York City

Host: Carson Daly, Amber Ruffin and Stephen “tWitch” Boss

Performers: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Chloe x Halle, Goo Goo Dolls, Pentatonix, Jason Derulo, CNCO, Kylie Minogue, AJR, Busta Rhymes featuring Anderson .Paak, Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, and Sting featuring Shirazee.

Extras: At 8 p.m., “Today” co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager host “New Year’s Eve: Escape from 2020,” which looks back at some of the biggest and “most extraordinary and inspirational” moments of this chaotic year.

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021

When: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., with a break for local news at 11 p.m. Eastern time

Where: Los Angeles

Hosts: Ken Jeong and Joel McHale

Performers: Gloria Estefan, Ava Max, John Legend, Green Day, Gabby Barrett, and a performance from country star and — more importantly for Fox — “Masked Singer” winner LeAnn Rimes.

Extras: Celebrity appearances include stars of various Fox shows, including Leslie Jordan, Tom Payne, Tim Allen and Morris Chestnut. Fox promises that Mayim Bialik and Cheyenne Jackson from the network’s upcoming “Call Me Kat” will perform a musical number, as will Jane Krakowski and Randy Jackson, who will star in the remake of game show “Name That Tune.” Plus, Elvis Francois (“Dr. Elvis,” the singing surgeon who has starred in several viral inspirational videos during the pandemic) performs a tribute to health-care workers.

New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen (CNN or CNN.com)

When: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Eastern time

Where: New York City

Hosts: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Performers and appearances: John Mayer, Patti LaBelle, Jimmy Buffett, Snoop Dogg, Josh Groban, Desus & Mero, Dulce Sloan, Kylie Minogue, Aloe Blacc, Jon Bon Jovi, Goo Goo Dolls, Leslie Jordan — and, naturally, “Tiger King” breakout star Carole Baskin.

Extras: At 12:30 a.m., Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon host to ring in 2021 for the Central time zone, while other correspondents will periodically check in from around the globe.

¡Feliz 2021! (Univision)

When: 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Eastern time

Where: New York City

Hosts: Raúl de Molina and Alejandra Espinoza in New York City; Rafael Araneda and Angélica Vale in Miami

Performers: Pitbull, Anitta, Gloria Gaynor and Andra Day in New York, along with Kany García, Cali y El Dandee, Camilo, Mike Bahía, Joss Favela, Natalia Jiménez, Greeicy, Manuel Turizo, Joey Montana, Chesca, Carmen DeLeon, Llane, Pitizion, Chiquis Rivera, Ivy Queen and Yennis in Miami.

Times Square New Year’s Eve Webcast (watch here or here)

When: 6 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. Eastern time

Where: New York City

Host: “Mean Girls” star Jonathan Bennett

Performers: Various performers on TV telecasts can also be seen on the annual New Year’s live stream, including Andra Day, Gloria Gaynor, Anitta and Pitbull; plus, the USO Show Troupe and the Waffle Crew.