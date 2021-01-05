In the summer of 1974, several GOP leaders in Congress visited Richard Nixon to tell the Watergate-embattled president that he had lost party support on the Hill and that his impeachment was very likely. The next day, Nixon announced his resignation.
Now, many in the GOP “are openly choosing party over country and trying to hold a coup in plain site,” says Whamond, so he has drawn cartoons this week of a Republican elephant consuming itself when not misdirecting the blame.
Adds Whamond, who is based in Canada’s Alberta province: “It is a bit scary when you see the U.S., the beacon of democracy in the world, almost taken down. I think most Canadians, and many around the world, are very concerned with what’s going on.”
Politically and cinematically, Jack Ohman’s creative mind drifted back to the ‘70s, as well, after The Post published the Georgia audiotape.
“I figured there were going to be a lot of mob jokes,” says Ohman, the Pulitzer-winning cartoonist for the Sacramento Bee, while working on another Watergate idea. “I flashed on ‘GOPFather’ and worked backwards from there.
“Plus, I want to enjoy drawing Trump” while he’s still in office.
Here is how some other political cartoonists are satirizing the controversy:
Adam Zyglis (Buffalo News):
Steve Sack (Minneapolis Star Tribune):
Kevin Siers (Charlotte Observer):
Jeffrey Koterba (Cagle Cartoons):
