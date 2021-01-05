The Recording Academy waited to postpone the Grammys but inevitably followed in the footsteps of the Academy Awards, the Tony Awards and the Golden Globes, all of which announced last year that ceremonies would be moved to later in the winter or spring. The Emmy Awards were held in September as previously planned, but the ceremony was broadcast from a nearly empty Staples Center and honored artists who accepted the awards from their respective homes.
According to Rolling Stone, Grammy organizers had envisioned a limited show similar to what the Emmy organizers pulled off in the fall — only presenters and performers would be allowed at a venue, while all nonperforming nominees would join the festivities virtually. Interim Grammys chief Harvey Mason Jr. recently told Variety that, in lieu of the spacious Staples Center, organizers were considering holding the ceremony at venues “in and around Downtown Los Angeles.”
The Recording Academy announced in November that comedian Trevor Noah would be hosting the ceremony. Beyoncé led this year’s nominees with 9 nods, putting her at 79 career nominations — the most of any female artist. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch followed with 6 nods each.
Read more: