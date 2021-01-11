“Pride and Prejudice” (1995)

We’ll start with a classic: This wildly popular BBC adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel earned Jennifer Ehle a BAFTA Award for her role as protagonist Elizabeth Bennet. It also made Colin Firth, who starred as a brooding Mr. Darcy, a household name. (Streaming on HBO Max)

“Sanditon” (2019)

An unconventional woman moves to a coastal England village where she meets an intriguing love interest in this adaptation of Austen’s final, unfinished manuscript. The miniseries picked up somewhat of a cult following when it aired on PBS’s “Masterpiece,” though — fair warning — viewers weren’t so enthusiastic about the ending. (Streaming on PBS Masterpiece and PBS Passport)

“Good Girls Revolt” (2015)

Speaking of disappointing endings, many viewers were crestfallen when Amazon (whose founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post) canceled this ’60s-era drama. The show, which followed the lives of women working at a Newsweek-esque magazine, was given the boot after just one very promising season. It’s still worth watching. (Streaming on Amazon Prime)

“Underground” (2016)

Jurnee Smollett and Aldis Hodge star in this high-octane drama about a group of enslaved people who run away from their Georgia plantation. Produced by John Legend, the series makes use of a modern soundtrack that subtly connects slavery-era stories to contemporary struggles for racial justice. The show aired for two seasons on WGN America before the network canceled it (to the dismay of many fans). (Streaming on Hulu)

“The Great” (2020)

Elle Fanning plays a plucky and ambitious Catherine the Great opposite Nicholas Hoult’s brutish Peter III in this irreverent and comedic series, which takes more than a few historical liberties. (Streaming on Hulu)

“Call the Midwife” (2012)

This long-running drama, based on Jennifer Worth’s best-selling trilogy of memoirs, follows a group of nurse midwives in London’s impoverished East End. Season 1 begins in the late 1950s, tackling the postwar social issues of the era. Subsequent seasons take on issues including birth control and abortion as the series moves through the decades. (Streaming on Netflix)

“Outlander” (2014)

Based on the series of novels by Diana Gabaldon, this historical fiction series transports a married former World War II nurse (Caitriona Balfe) to battle-strewn 18th century Scotland, where she falls in love with a Highland warrior (Sam Heughan). (Streaming on Starz)

“Peaky Blinders” (2013)

This gritty and popular British import follows ruthless gang leader Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) as his crime family takes over the streets of postwar Birmingham, England in the 1920s. (Streaming on Netflix)

“Downton Abbey” (2010)

If you aren’t familiar with the upstairs-downstairs drama that unfolds at “Downton Abbey’s” sprawling titular estate, now is a good time to rid yourself of that pop culture blind spot. “This is the kind of show for which you’ll want to get a mild case of the flu,” former Washington Post TV critic Hank Stuever warned in his review of the British show’s first season. “Prepare your Ikea fainting settee and the DVR; you’ll need blankets, tea and shortbread cookies. Hours later, you’ll still be speaking with the accent, until someone tells you to knock it off.” (Streaming on Amazon Prime and Peacock)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (2020)

This absorbing chess drama — starring Anya Taylor-Joy as an orphan who becomes a chess prodigy while struggling with addiction — has held steady in Netflix’s Top 10 offerings since its release in October of last year. The series is set in the 1960s, but as Post gender columnist Monica Hesse noted last year, the series resolutely ignores the sexism of the era. (Streaming Netflix)

“Dickinson” (2019)

Hailee Steinfeld plays a rebellious and rightfully funny Emily Dickinson in Alena Smith’s unconventional, occasionally trippy take on the iconic 19th century poet. The first three episodes of Season 2 just premiered Friday; the rest will debut weekly. (Streaming on Apple TV Plus)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (2017)

Rachel Brosnahan has racked up awards — one Emmy and two Golden Globes among them — for her turn as Midge Maisel, a whip-smart comedian navigating the male-dominated stand-up circuit in 1950s New York, in this period comedy-drama. (Streaming on Amazon Prime)

“Reign” (2013)

CW’s four-season historical fantasy revolved around Mary, Queen of Scots (played by Adelaide Kane), and her early years in 16th century France, where she navigates political and sexual tensions while preparing to wed the would-be king, Prince Francis (Toby Regbo). (Streaming on Netflix)