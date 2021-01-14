This year’s class numbers 76, way down from more than 100 newbies last year. Part of that was some House members’ moving to a different district because of redistricting; we counted them, too. This year, we’re counting the two new Georgia senators, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, though they haven’t yet started; but we’re not listing Kelly Loeffler, who took over for the resigning Johnny Isakson in 2020, but then lost to Warnock. Several seats are vacant; we’ll catch up with their new occupants in 2023, inshallah.

AD

AD

This contest is a favorite with lots of readers, some of whom enter only this contest. It also has drawn many readers to enter the Invitational for the first time; one year, I remember tallying 102 new Loser names (usually it’s about 10). But some of the regulars in the Loser Community can’t stand it. As I understand it, their complaints stem from the fact that some of the combinations — especially in strings of three or more names — are too hard for a reader to figure out, too much of a stretch. And sometimes, for the pun to work, we have to explain how the congressperson’s name is pronounced.

Note that in the instructions this week, I invite you to share the translation with me so I don’t spend all day trying to figure it out. Last year I cited this entry: Pappas-Scott-Braun-Meuser-Case. I would never have figured out on my own that Braun-Meuser-Case was supposed to approximate “brand-new suitcase.” Because it doesn’t.

But I figure that if the pun is valid — there aren’t extraneous or unrelated letters and syllables, for instance — it can be fun even if I give a translation. I don’t do that often, though; I do prefer clarity.

AD

AD

Let’s look at some from the previous Joint Legislation contest, Week 1365 in 2019:

4th place: The Hyde-Smith-Underwood Bill to guarantee the right to unmarked burials in national parks. (Steve Honley) Totally on the level; no sound-punning at all. But very funny in how it forms a natural-sounding four-word sentence, plus the use of “Smith” as an otherwise unnamed person.

Third place: The Sherrill-Watkins-Scott resolution that younger siblings should get to play with the older kids’ toys. (Duncan Stevens) [share all what kin’s got] Here’s a textbook example of Valid Pun; there are no extra syllables or letters, and you don’t have to distort the vowels all that much, but of course the reader has to do it entirely by sound; the names are spelled totally differently from the pun (which is funny — often the key to the best puns). After some vacillation, I decided to include the translation at the very end of the entry, especially because, as a runner-up, it appeared near the top of the list of more than 30 entries. The translations could serve as a guide to the reader for other punning bills.

AD

AD

Second place: The Finkenauer-Pappas-Wild-Golden-Case Act offers immunity to Eric and Don Jr. for corroborating the Steele dossier. (Frank Osen) This one had the benefit of timeliness, not to mention the teehee content of the Steele dossier story. (A golden opportunity, as it were.) Once we went through the drill with Duncan’s entry, I figured that the reader could figure out Frank’s: Fink on our papa’s wild golden case. (Abby Finkenauer lasted just one term, losing her Iowa seat to Republican Ashley Hinson. For our purposes, at least, I hope she’ll be back.)

And the winner of the Lose Cannon: The Morelle-Gooden-Wright-Hill Congressional Ethics Reform Act (died in committee). (Jeff Contompasis) The last three names are totally straightforward, and the joke works even if you’re not sure how “Morelle” is pronounced. If you know it’s really mo-REL-ly, or, even better, if you think it’s “Morally,” that’s good; but if you figure it’s “Moral,” that’s okay too. If you think it’s “mo-REL,” it still pretty much works.

A few more:

AD

AD

The Omar-Kim-Allred Act, a GOP-sponsored bill to summarily accuse all Democrats of being Communists. (Kathy Hardis Fraeman) [Oh, mark ’em all red] The accents are different, but otherwise valid; made me laugh.

The Lamb-Scott-Gooden-Green Act to clean out leftovers in the refrigerator before they become really gross. (Mark Raffman) This pun works perfectly; no stretch needed.

The Levin-Omar-Levin (LOL) Proclamation recognizes that Israel and Palestine shall never again take up arms against one another. (Chris Damm) Here’s an outlier: it’s about the names themselves (though not the people themselves), rather than their pronunciation. And of course about the Problem That Will Never Be Solved.

AD

The Pappas-Torres Small-Pence bill to ban the sale of “slim-fit” trousers to men over 50. (Paul Burnham, Gainesville, Va.) The vowel stretches here are funny yet still clear. Right? Papa’s tore his small pants?

AD

I really hope that when this year’s results run, the inking members will at least laugh about them with their “co-sponsors.”

The year in redo,* Part 1: The results of Week 1415

*I’m not going to cite a non-inking headline entry here, as it might be in play for next week.

It can be said: It’s more fun to judge 300 horse names than 4,000.

Except that I felt bad that I had to leave out so many inkworthy entries, I had a blast judging Week 1415, the first half of our past-year retrospective. I judged the 25 contests’ new and resubmitted entries one at a time, searching through the combined list for “1364” and singling out the ones I liked onto a “shortlist” that at first ran into the hundreds of entries; then I repeated that process 24 times. (It wasn’t a problem if you grouped several entries under one week number; as long as you had the week number, I also saw the ones under it.)

AD

AD

But each of those searches was far smaller than my usual review in a given week, which usually includes 1,000 or more entries. It was fun to read 20 Amazon-type reviews of frying pans and then 20 rap battles between historical figures and then 80 bank headlines — and I hope that, in microcosm, readers will feel the same way: A smorgasbord won’t leave you bord.

Because of this process of skipping through the list, I didn’t read anyone’s set of entries together (unless that person sent all his entries for one contest). And after I made my picks and looked up the names of their writers, I discovered that in many cases, I’d picked the same Losers over and over. Duncan Stevens, six times. Steve Smith, four times. Mark Raffman, Chris Doyle, Kevin Dopart, three. I’m shocked, shocked. Face it, this is the kind of contest that will reward the people who already used up gobs of time on these challenges a few months ago.

And it’s Duncan who takes this week’s Clowning Achievement trophy, his first since we debuted the Clowner to the winner of Week 1409. Last week’s winner, Steve Smith, ended up in second place with his zinger of a Dan Snyder joke — so he wins the prize he donated, the 1968 “Republicans for McCarthy” button. He is re-donating it. Rookie Sarah Walsh is continuing to make a name for herself — and is about to get some nationwide fame: see below about “The Chase.” And William Kennard nabs Ink No. 92 with his ever-so-timely tweezed movie title “SILENCE OF THE … BS,” what we’ll finally have in the White House on Jan. 20.

AD

AD

What Doug Dug: Ace Copy Editor Doug Norwood, who read the print version (24 entries, about half the total, and not including the song parodies), said his favorite was Steve Smith’s runner-up. He also singled out Tom Witte’s neologism “roverfamiliar,” describing a dog who’s too friendly with your leg, and Stephen Dudzik’s pickup line for Washington’s now ex-quarterback, Dwayne Haskins: “Will you help me complete a pass to you?” I guess he should have asked his receivers.

Sketch comedy: It’s Bob Staake on this week’s podcast

Be sure to check out the latest episode of You’re Invited, the Style Invitational podcast (at bit.ly/invite-podcast or on various apps). This week (Episode 9) host and longtime Loser Mike Gips interviews Bob Staake, who’s been drawing The Style Invitational’s cartoon (or many cartoons) every week since 1994 — while becoming a world-famous children’s book author and magazine cover artist. Bob talks about working with the Empress to create an Invite cartoon each week, tells his side of the Is That a Penis in That Cartoon? controversy, and shares his tale of an intimate moment with the Lincoln Memorial statue. He also declares his least favorite genre of caption contest entry (one I’ve run numerous times and rather like).

AD

AD

Meanwhile, I think Bob’s cartoon for this week’s Joint Legislation contest — are the members of Congress bridging the divide with the “2021” scroll, or engaged in a tug-of-war over it? — is going to be an Invite classic, a souvenir of these historic days.

Bob has a special page on his website — bobstaake.com/SI — for Invite fans interested in purchasing his sketches or finished drawings. Contact him through that page and ask him if he still has what you’re interested in.

Cut to ‘The Chase’ — already featuring two Losers. Watch with us!

Have you heard about ABC’s new, brains-required prime time quiz show called “The Chase”? A team of three players goes up against one of the “Jeopardy!” super-champs, Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter or James Holzhauer. First airing on the Game Show Network and based on a British show, the ABC show debuted last Thursday.

Well, Episode 2, tonight (Jan. 14, 9 to 10 p.m.), features 35-time Loser Beth Morgan! Beth, who lives in Palo Alto, Calif., has most of her Invite ink from foal name contests (e.g. Nero x Demolition = Rex). But I also remember what Beth, who’s six feet tall, sent in for a contest to set stupid/rude questioners: “Do you play basketball?” “No, do you sumo-wrestle?” The Royal Consort and I met Beth in person in 2013 when we visited California and got together for dinner with seven Bay Area-based Losers, none of whom knew one another. (Here’s my write-up in The Style Conversational, which notes that Beth also ran air guitar competitions.)

I’ll be watching tonight — and if you’d like to chat about it in the Style Invitational Devotees page on Facebook, I’ll keep my laptop at the ready. (If you haven’t joined the group yet, just click on the link in the previous sentence, and note when you’re answering the questions that you’d like to watch “The Chase” with us, and we’ll be sure to wave you in quickly. Reading The Style Conversational gives you VIP Devotee status, in my book.)

But that’s not all! Next Thursday, Jan. 21, it’ll be Loser Rookie Phenom Sarah Walsh who’s competing; Sarah got her 36th blot of Invite ink this week with her runner-up, and that’s just since Week 1324. Sarah did the “Chase” taping in California in November — after going through four online auditions — but she’s promised the show not to leak any further details … except that the experience was a lot of fun. But that gave us a little more notice; we just heard about Beth’s debut. Loser Andy Schotz has set up an online watch party on Zoom so we can watch Sarah compete, and chat before and after the 60-minute show; you don’t have to be on Facebook. Email me at pat.myers@washpost.com for the Zoom link, or get it on the Devotees page.

These gatherings aren’t quite as socially satisfying as the Losers’ monthly brunches and twice-yearly party/songfests, but hey, it’s a start. And there’s yet another:

A couple of weeks ago, longtime Invite fan Ellen Goodman hosted an informal chat on Zoom for Style Invitational Losers and fans, organized through the Facebook group. We had about 15 people stopping by, and it was fun to meet some out-of-town Losers and fans, and touch base with familiar ones. So Ellen’s going to host another Zoom, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, from 7:30 to 9; you can stay for the whole thing or just say hi for a few minutes. No scheduled activities, just your general schmoozing. There can be breakout rooms if enough people log in.