TMZ, the first outlet to report the news, reported several weeks ago that Diamond was hospitalized in Florida after feeling pain, and two days later, a representative told Entertainment Weekly that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.
Diamond was known to a generation of fans as Samuel “Screech” Powers, the geeky pal of Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) on “Saved by the Bell,” the high school comedy series that ran on NBC from 1989 through 1993. He appeared for 13 years total on the franchise, which also included a prequel, “Good Morning, Miss Bliss,” followed by “Saved By the Bell: The College Years" and spin-off “Saved by the Bell: The New Class.”
This post will be updated.