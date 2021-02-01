Dustin Diamond, the actor best known as playing the quirky character of Screech on NBC’s hit series “Saved By the Bell," died Monday after being diagnosed with cancer last month. He was 44.

His longtime talent agent, Roger Paul, confirmed the news in a statement: “We are saddened to confirm of Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma. He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago," he said. "In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

TMZ, the first outlet to report the news, reported several weeks ago that Diamond was hospitalized in Florida after feeling pain, and two days later, a representative told Entertainment Weekly that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

Diamond was known to a generation of fans as Samuel “Screech” Powers, the geeky pal of Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) on “Saved by the Bell,” the high school comedy series that ran on NBC from 1989 through 1993. He appeared for 13 years total on the franchise, which also included a prequel, “Good Morning, Miss Bliss,” followed by “Saved By the Bell: The College Years" and spin-off “Saved by the Bell: The New Class.”

