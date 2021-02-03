Despite the global pandemic, Hollywood award season marches on: The Golden Globe Award nominations will be revealed Wednesday morning. Actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson will announce the nominees.

E!, E!'s social media accounts and the Golden Globes website will simulcast the announcement.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are set to return as co-hosts for the fourth time (they helmed the ceremonies in 2013, 2014 and 2015), though the show has announced no details about how this year’s event will actually work. But producers have shared that Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award for groundbreaking work in television, while Jane Fonda will be presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry.

As for who will be nominated for an award by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association? After this past year, who knows anything? But plenty of prognosticators think “Nomadland,” “One Night in Miami” and “Promising Young Woman” are the ones to watch in the film categories, while you can look for Netflix and HBO to make a splash on the TV side with “The Queen’s Gambit” and “The Undoing,” respectively.

The Golden Globes will air Sunday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

This post will be updated with a complete list of nominations and analysis.

Best TV series, musical or comedy

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“The Great” (Hulu)

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason” (HBO)

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Al Pacino, “Hunters” (Amazon)

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” (FX on Hulu)

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing” (HBO)

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People” (Hulu)

Best director, motion picture

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”

Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit"

Kate Hudson, “Music”

Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”

Best TV series, drama

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

“Ratched” (Netflix)

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Olivia Colman, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Laura Linney, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Emma Corrin, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Sarah Paulson, “Ratched” (Netflix)

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing” (HBO)

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” (HBO)

Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule” (Showtime)

Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor” (Showtime)

Best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Dev Patel, “Personal Story of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”

James Corden, “The Prom”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Andra Day, “The United States v. Billie Holiday”

Best motion picture, drama

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Father”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Mank”

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Best original score, motion picture

James Newton Howard, “News of the World”

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, “Soul”

Ludwig Goransson, “Tenet”

Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, “Mank”

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

Catherine O'Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Elle Fanning, “The Great” (Hulu)

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC)

Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie*

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule” (Showtime)

John Boyega, “Small Axe” (BBC)

Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing” (HBO)

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Best motion picture, comedy or musical

“Hamilton”

“The Prom”

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Palm Springs”

“Music”

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Best screenplay, motion picture

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”

Jack Fincher, “Mank”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”