As for who will be nominated for an award by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association? After this past year, who knows anything? But plenty of prognosticators think “Nomadland,” “One Night in Miami” and “Promising Young Woman” are the ones to watch in the film categories, while you can look for Netflix and HBO to make a splash on the TV side with “The Queen’s Gambit” and “The Undoing,” respectively.
The Golden Globes will air Sunday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. on NBC.
This post will be updated with a complete list of nominations and analysis.
Best TV series, musical or comedy
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)
“The Great” (Hulu)
“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)
Best actor in a TV series, drama
Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)
Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason” (HBO)
Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
Al Pacino, “Hunters” (Amazon)
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
Shira Haas, “Unorthodox” (Netflix)
Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” (FX on Hulu)
Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing” (HBO)
Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People” (Hulu)
Best director, motion picture
Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”
Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Regina King, “One Night in Miami”
David Fincher, “Mank”
Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”
Best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical
Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”
Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit"
Kate Hudson, “Music”
Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”
Best TV series, drama
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“Ozark” (Netflix)
“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)
“Ratched” (Netflix)
Best actress in a TV series, drama
Olivia Colman, “The Crown” (Netflix)
Laura Linney, “Ozark” (Netflix)
Emma Corrin, “The Crown” (Netflix)
Sarah Paulson, “Ratched” (Netflix)
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)
Hugh Grant, “The Undoing” (HBO)
Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” (HBO)
Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule” (Showtime)
Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor” (Showtime)
Best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical
Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
Dev Patel, “Personal Story of David Copperfield”
Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”
James Corden, “The Prom”
Best actor in a motion picture, drama
Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”
Gary Oldman, “Mank”
Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”
Best actress in a motion picture, drama
Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”
Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”
Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”
Andra Day, “The United States v. Billie Holiday”
Best motion picture, drama
“Nomadland”
“Promising Young Woman”
“The Father”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”
“Mank”
Best supporting actor in a motion picture
Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”
Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”
Jared Leto, “The Little Things”
Best original score, motion picture
James Newton Howard, “News of the World”
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, “Soul”
Ludwig Goransson, “Tenet”
Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, “Mank”
Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy
Catherine O'Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
Elle Fanning, “The Great” (Hulu)
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)
Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC)
Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie*
Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule” (Showtime)
John Boyega, “Small Axe” (BBC)
Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing” (HBO)
Jim Parsons, “Hollywood” (Netflix)
Best motion picture, comedy or musical
“Hamilton”
“The Prom”
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
“Palm Springs”
“Music”