“While I am not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice — to name just a few,” he wrote in the letter sent Thursday, the same day the union announced nominees for this year’s SAG Awards.

Trump also claimed to have boosted the “dying” cable news business during his presidency by creating “thousands of jobs at networks,” and argued that SAG-AFTRA, which encompasses the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, hadn’t properly served its members beyond collecting dues and promoting “dangerous” policies.

“I no longer wish to be associated with your union,” he stated. “As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me.”

In response to Trump’s letter, SAG-AFTRA issued a concise statement: “Thank you.”

The union announced in mid-January that its national board had “voted overwhelmingly” in favor of holding a disciplinary hearing over Trump’s actions, with the potential consequences ranging from fines and suspension to expulsion. The charges came from Carteris, SAG-AFTRA stated in a news release, and cite both Trump’s role in inciting the attack and “in sustaining a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists.”

“Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred — democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press,” Carteris said in the release, which noted that SAG-AFTRA represents thousands of broadcast journalists.

Trump had been a member of SAG-AFTRA since 1989, his credits largely amounting to those listed in his letter to Carteris (though he was removed from the final cut of “Wall Street"). The Hollywood Reporter noted last summer that Trump’s 2019 financial forms indicated he still earns money from his time in Hollywood — as much as $1.7 million that year. That sum reportedly included $77,808 from the SAG pension plan, which he had participated in since 1992, and $8,724 from the AFTRA plan, which he joined in 1989.