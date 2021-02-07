2) Did anyone else feel motion sickness in the gold maze?

Just us? Not only did the camera follow the Weeknd in circles as he sang “Can’t Feel My Face” and ran through a fun house-type gold maze blur, but a ton of backup performers (dressed identically to him in a red jacket and black pants) suddenly appeared, making the entire spectacle even more dizzying. On the plus side, the Weeknd taking the camera and going in close-up selfie mode is the stuff that memes are made of.

3) So … what was up with those bandaged backup performers?

Anyone who has followed the Weeknd over the last year of his album promo cycle — including appearances on award shows and “Saturday Night Live” — knows that he has been in character. The bandages have been around since he got beat up by bouncers in the “Blinding Lights” video and things progressed from there, including significant injuries and a surgically enhanced face. He showed up with a face free of prosthetic injuries at the halftime show, though his backup dancers ran around him with their own faces fully covered (which actually works out pretty well in a pandemic.) As he recently told Variety, “The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated.”

4) Should future halftime performers also ditch the audience on the field?

Typically, lucky fans get the chance to flood the field during the halftime show. That was impossible for social distancing reasons this year, and as it turns out, seeing all the bandaged performers run around the field was a pretty fantastic visual.

5) Did we really need the reminder of “Us”?

As many noticed, the costumes for this year’s show provided flashbacks to Jordan Peele’s horror movie “Us.” Weren’t things scary enough this past year?