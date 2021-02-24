In his court appearance Wednesday, prosecutors said the rocker’s blood alcohol level did not warrant the more serious charges, the AP reported. Springsteen told the court he had consumed “two small shots of tequila.” U.S. Magistrate Judge Anthony Mautone ordered Springsteen to pay a fine of $540, which includes court fees.
Springsteen faced federal charges because he was arrested in a national park; a federal DWI charge is punishable by up to $5,000 and up to six months in federal prison. Documents from the arrest noted that Springsteen completed several field sobriety tests but refused to take a preliminary breath test. Springsteen told the officer he had consumed two shots within a 20-minute time span before getting on his motorcycle and starting the engine. An officer reported that the musician “smelt strongly of alcohol coming off his person and had glassy eyes.”
In an email statement Wednesday, the musician’s lawyer said Springsteen, who this week released a new Spotify podcast alongside former president Barack Obama, was “pleased with the outcome of today’s court appearance.”
