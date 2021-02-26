Smith told the New Yorker, which published the story in 2017, that it was the photo of the singer “with that baby” that caused her to change course. “What I loved about Dantzic’s photos was the variety,” Smith said. “The unexpected attitudes. Seeing an old friend from a new angle.”

The photos Dantzic took just two years before Holiday’s death in 1959 show a rarely seen side of the iconic singer, whose well-documented struggles with addiction, painful childhood trauma and abuse by men have so often been the focus of efforts to tell her story. That unfortunate pattern continues with Lee Daniels’s biographical drama “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” which arrived Friday on Hulu.

The biopic focuses on Holiday’s ongoing harassment by Harry Anslinger (Garrett Hedlund), the Federal Bureau of Narcotics chief who launched an investigation against the singer’s heroin use. The screenplay, written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks and adapted from a book by Johann Hari, argues that Anslinger’s pursuit of Holiday had a goal unrelated to her drug use: the U.S. government wanted Holiday to stop singing the haunting anti-lynching ballad “Strange Fruit.”

While reviews for the film praise Andra Day’s spellbinding performance as the jazz singer, critics have found fault with Daniels’s presentation, a loosely narrative story that follows Holiday before and after her arrest for drug possession in 1947 while flashing back to years of abuse and prostitution that robbed the singer of her childhood. Daniels zeros in on Jimmy Fletcher (Trevante Rhodes), a Black undercover agent Anslinger hired to trail and monitor Holiday. In Daniels’s telling, Fletcher falls in love with the singer.

Their imagined affair, which continues as Fletcher is supposed to be informing the bureau of the singer’s whereabouts, offers the little tenderness afforded Holiday over the course of the film. The film puts more focus on Holiday’s relationships with men who beat and tried to control her: her first husband, James Monroe; her lover Joe Guy; her husband at the time of her death, Louis McKay. Her drug use is wrapped up in these abusive relationships, and both are portrayed in horrifying detail. Her targeting by the narcotics bureau is yet another form of abuse she was forced to endure.

As Washington Post film critic Ann Hornaday laments in a two-star review, the film misses a glaring opportunity to spotlight Holiday’s long friendship with Lester “Prez” Young. Instead, Young (Tyler James Williams) is lumped into a group of friends in Holiday’s orbit so peripherally that an uninitiated viewer might not even know whom Holiday is talking about when she tells Fletcher that Prez’s family won’t let her sing at his funeral.

The film’s strongest thread might be its handling of “Strange Fruit” — which Day delivers in a captivating performance that falls just short of being overshadowed by the erratic, time-straddling dream sequence that precedes it. But “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” isn’t the only biographical effort to suggest the government targeted her for what became a civil rights anthem.

In the 2019 documentary “Billie,” the late bassist Charles Mingus tells interviewer Linda Kuehl that Holiday “was fighting inequality before Martin Luther King.” The singer was “exposing discrimination” every time she performed “Strange Fruit,” he says, and her performances would often lead to riots.

Smith’s intro to the 144-page “Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill” — which contains images that weren’t made public until the photographer’s son, Grayson Dantzic, curated his late father’s tome — doesn’t ignore the violence that plagued the singer’s life or the addictions that ultimately killed her. But it also doesn’t let Holiday’s trauma define her.

“In the end, people don’t want to hear about dogs and babies and feeling your way into a phrase, or eating your heart out — people want to hear about you as you appear in these songs,” Smith writes as Billie reflecting on Billie. She continues:

They never want to know about the surprise you feel in yourself, the sense of being directed by God, when something in the modulation of your throat leaps up, like a kid reaching for a rising balloon, except most kids miss while you catch it — yes, you catch it almost without expecting to — landing on an incidental note, a perfect addition, one you never put in that phrase before, and never heard anyone else do, and yet you can hear at once that it is perfection. Perfection!

Smith titled the story “Crazy He Calls Me,” after the jazz standard Holiday sang so memorably. Speaking to the New Yorker following its publication, the novelist recalled channeling Holiday during the author’s days as an amateur jazz singer. “You can replicate the phrasing,” Smith said, “but you can’t come anywhere near that tension between delight and pain that she had.”