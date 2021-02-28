There won’t be a traditional red carpet this year, but a live, hour-long special airs at 7 p.m. that includes nominee interviews and a look back at some of the Globes’ most talked-about moments. The awards ceremony starts in earnest at 8 p.m. on NBC.
Follow along here for live updates.
Why ‘Minari’ isn’t eligible for best drama film
Backlash to the Golden Globes nominations arrived before they were actually announced, when it was reported that Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari” would not be eligible for the best drama film category because more than 50 percent of the dialogue is not spoken in English. The film, produced and distributed by the American company A24, centers on a Korean American family in rural Arkansas.
The HFPA rule regarding non-English dialogue has been criticized in recent years, given that Oscar contenders “Roma” and “Parasite” — which swept at last year’s Academy Awards, the latter even landing best picture — were also ineligible for the Globes’ drama film category. The exclusion of “Minari” also mirrors that of Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell,” another A24 film about an American woman who visits China to say goodbye to her ailing grandmother. Its characters often speak in Mandarin.
“Minari” is nominated for best foreign language film. (The Hollywood Reporter noted that A24 submitted this film and “The Farewell” in this category specifically, and that “there was not even an appeal to the HFPA to consider them elsewhere.”)
What is going on with the HFPA?
Unlike the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization overseeing the Academy Awards each year, not much is widely known about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
The Los Angeles Times published an investigation into the latter group’s membership a couple weeks after the Golden Globe nominations elicited negative reactions from the public (even more so than what is normal for the oft-derided ceremony). Whereas the academy boasts several thousand voting members — and still faces reasonable criticism over its lack of diversity — the HFPA consists of only 87 people working for publications worldwide, some notable and others more obscure.
A publicist who long worked with a major studio told the L.A. Times that, despite the Golden Globes’ prominence in the industry, many HFPA members “work with outlets I’ve never heard of. We give them amazing access. We are forced to do that because of who they are.”
This could explain why Netflix’s ridiculous “Emily in Paris” managed to be nominated in the comedy series and actress categories — Paramount Network, which ordered the series, flew dozens of HFPA members to France to visit the set and stay at a five-star hotel, according to the Times — while the critically acclaimed “I May Destroy You” was left in the dust.
The exclusion of “I May Destroy You” and its creator, Michaela Coel, drew attention to the lack of diversity among Golden Globe nominees from both film and television. While there are people of color in the HFPA, there is not a single Black member. A representative from the association addressed that fact Thursday in a statement provided to the Times: “We are fully committed to ensuring our membership is reflective of the communities around the world who love film, TV and the artists inspiring and educating them. We understand that we need to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible.”
How is the ceremony going to work?
The pandemic has forced awards shows across the entertainment industry to make unprecedented changes, but the shows must (eventually) go on.
As mentioned, the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by repeat emcees Tina Fey, stationed in New York, and Amy Poehler, based in Los Angeles. (Expect someone to make a joke about a host being the most on either coast.) Presenters — including Joaquin Phoenix, Rosie Perez, Kevin Bacon, Awkwafina and Sterling K. Brown — will appear live from one of those locations. The winners will appear virtually.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, who conducts the show, has pledged to staunchly follow a number of coronavirus protocols. This year’s audience will be limited to a select number of essential and front-line workers (we’ll just have to imagine Tom Hanks’s reaction to the monologue). Some food bank workers have also been invited, in a nod to the HFPA’s partnership with the hunger relief organization Feeding America.
Who are the Golden Globes hosts?
Once again, longtime pals Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will take the stage as co-hosts — though they will be approximately 3,000 miles apart. Fey will be stationed at the Rainbow Room in New York and Poehler will helm from the show’s typical location at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.
This is the fourth time the pair has hosted the show, after a three-year run from 2013 through 2015. They delighted in roasting everyone, though their most famous joke may be this legendary sick burn about director James Cameron.
How do I watch the Golden Globe Awards on TV and online?
The Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC; you can also watch online at NBC.com with a cable provider log-in.
If you don’t have cable, various streaming services with free trial periods (YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, etc.) will carry the show. It will also be available on the Roku Channel, and you can stream in full on the Peacock app the next day.
Although there’s no red carpet for obvious reasons, E! is still airing a pre-show at 6 p.m., where host Giuliana Rancic and “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown will interview stars from the Beverly Hilton. (A select few will be there in person to present awards, though all nominees will be remote.) NBC is also planning to air a pre-show at 7 p.m., during which actresses Jane Lynch (“Glee”) and Susan Kelechi Watson (“This Is Us”) will virtually chat with nominees from across the globe.