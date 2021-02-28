Unlike the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization overseeing the Academy Awards each year, not much is widely known about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The Los Angeles Times published an investigation into the latter group’s membership a couple weeks after the Golden Globe nominations elicited negative reactions from the public (even more so than what is normal for the oft-derided ceremony). Whereas the academy boasts several thousand voting members — and still faces reasonable criticism over its lack of diversity — the HFPA consists of only 87 people working for publications worldwide, some notable and others more obscure.

A publicist who long worked with a major studio told the L.A. Times that, despite the Golden Globes’ prominence in the industry, many HFPA members “work with outlets I’ve never heard of. We give them amazing access. We are forced to do that because of who they are.”

This could explain why Netflix’s ridiculous “Emily in Paris” managed to be nominated in the comedy series and actress categories — Paramount Network, which ordered the series, flew dozens of HFPA members to France to visit the set and stay at a five-star hotel, according to the Times — while the critically acclaimed “I May Destroy You” was left in the dust.