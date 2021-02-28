Follow along here for live updates.
John Boyega wins best supporting actor in a limited series for ‘Small Axe’
John Boyega won best supporting actor for “Small Axe.”
Daniel Kaluuya wins best supporting actor in a motion picture for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’
The Golden Globes got off to an awkward start immediately as Kaluuya launched into an acceptance speech that no one could hear, as something went awry with the technology and he was muted. "As you can see, we have a bad connection,” presenter Laura Dern said nervously.
Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler acknowledge the weirdness of the night
Golden Globes hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler kicked off the night from New York and Los Angeles to usher in another chapter of a socially distanced awards show. The comedians used the opportunity, fittingly, for bits.
There was a split-screen gag where Fey acknowledged the ongoing oddity of it all by “rubbing” Poehler’s arm from afar with a disembodied limb. The duo also teased the bizarre drunkenness of the typical festivities (“Quentin Tarantino crawling under tables touching people’s feet.”). But there was also an uncanny feeling seeing typical awards show tropes of Zoom reaction shots from the celebrities being roasted in delayed fashion.
Of course, they also addressed — and danced around — the elephant in the room: the controversy around the lack of diversity in the awards, “Let’s see who those European weirdos nominated this year,” Fey said.
Even celebrities are awkward on Zoom
The Golden Globes pre-show gave us a glimpse of the (understandable) awkwardness we’ll see during the partly virtual Golden Globes ceremony. The show set up pairs of nominees — Shira Haas and Julia Garner, for example — to have conversations on preparing for the ceremony, in addition to interviews by red carpet hosts Susan Kelechi Watson (of “This Is Us” fame) and “Glee” alum Jane Lynch. And naturally, there were a few awkward “wait, were you done talking?” moments.
Once we got past that, though, it was pretty standard pre-show chatter. Jared Leto called in from the mountains. Kate Hudson and Lynch talked about their work together on “Glee.” Haas confessed to being Garner’s “biggest fan” and was delighted to hear the “Ozark” actress call her Israeli mother “Ima” (the Hebrew word for mom).
Watson’s interview with nominee Regina King (up for best director for “One Night in Miami”) did reveal one Zoom-only perk: dog cameos!
Hollywood criticizes the HFPA with the hashtag #TimesUpGlobes
In response to the Los Angeles Times report pointing out that none of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s 87 members are Black, the Time’s Up organization launched a social media campaign with the hashtag #TimesUpGlobes. Director Ava DuVernay, one of the most prominent figures to tweet the hashtag with an accompanying graphic, was later named a Golden Globes presenter.
Others who tweeted the hashtag include Judd Apatow, Norman Lear, Natasha Lyonne, Olivia Wilde, Kerry Washington and Natasha Lyonne, who wrote that there were “deeply transparent omissions to the incredible work on display this season. And many, many seasons past.” Many of the most glaring snubs were projects by Black creators, including Michaela Coel’s HBO series “I May Destroy You” and “Da 5 Bloods,” Spike Lee’s critically acclaimed Netflix film.
Golden Globes pre-show hosts Susan Kelechi Watson and Jane Lynch both noted that the HFPA would be addressing the lack of diversity during the ceremony.
Wait, ‘Borat’ is nominated three times?
While there was plenty of chatter about what Rudy Giuliani did or did not do in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” you might have overlooked that the movie itself was well-received — so much so that the film goes into the night with nominations in three of the major categories for musicals or comedies: best picture, best actor (Sacha Baron Cohen) and best actress (Maria Bakalova).
The sequel follows the awards success of its predecessor, 2006′s “Borat,” which earned an Academy Award nomination for best adapted screenplay along with two Golden Globes nominations of its own. “Subsequent Moviefilm” was produced largely in secret during the pandemic, and one of the few public hints that the beloved character played by Cohen would return was a stunt in which he crashed a right-wing rally in Olympia, Wash., with a singalong that would later become a centerpiece of the film — and shortlisted for best original song at the upcoming Oscars.
Cohen himself has largely remained out of the Hollywood limelight until this year, where he has two shots at a trophy — he’s also up for best supporting actor for his portrayal of activist Abbie Hoffman in “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” The English comedic actor’s biggest competition includes Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”) and Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”), but a win wouldn’t be a total surprise since Cohen won the same award in 2007 for his first outing as the Kazakh journalist.
Bakalova’s American film debut as Borat’s daughter, Tutar, has already earned her multiple film critic awards. The Bulgarian actress was an unknown to most viewers, but her oddly moving (and hilarious) portrayal served as the emotional centerpiece of a film where she is introduced emerging from a monkey’s crate.
A look back at some of the best television of last year
It may not perfectly align with this year’s nominees, but here’s what our former TV critic Hank Stuever thought were the best 10 shows of 2020:
After doctors, nurses, virologists, vaccine researchers, Anthony S. Fauci, food-bank volunteers, grocery store employees, delivery drivers and Dolly Parton, let’s not forget to honor another one of 2020’s true heroes: television.
Here’s my appreciation, in list form, of the year’s best watching.
1. ‘I May Destroy You’ (HBO)
Michaela Coel’s emotionally excruciating and often searingly funny drama — in which she plays Arabella, a London writer trying to recover her blackout memories of being raped — is excellent all on its own. But it also encompasses so much of what we say we value in 2020: stories from diverse creators who are willing to stare down the most uncomfortable aspects of modern manners (gender, race, privilege, sexuality, you name it) with enviable savvy and the sharpest wit. Masterfully envisioned and fully realized, the series gets better with each episode, ending on a note of triumph.
2. ‘Normal People’ (Hulu)
From the moment Connell and Marianne, two Irish high school seniors, first lock eyes and begin a secret love affair, it’s clear that this is no ordinary romp about puppy love. Amid a heap of streaming rom-coms, “Normal People” (faithfully adapted from Sally Rooney’s novel) feels close to actually falling in love and having your heart broken, thanks to the raw and revealing work of the show’s lead actors, Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones. Not since Richard Linklater’s “Before Sunrise” film trilogy can I remember being so invested in the fate of a fictional couple.
Netflix is the one to beat
Netflix TV shows and films account for a whopping 20 nominations at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards. The platform’s potential winners include “The Crown,” which lives up to the regality of its royal subjects with six nominations — the most of any TV show — and “Schitt’s Creek,” the breakout Pop TV comedy that earned a cult following after arriving on the streaming service in 2017.
Emma Corrin, who made a star turn as Princess Diana Spencer in “The Crown,” is one to watch in the best TV drama actress category; Josh O’Connor, who plays a cheating Prince Charles, also stands a chance in the lead actor race.
The HFPA is known for its wacky tastes, so we usually expect one or two dubious nominations. This year’s honorees — which omitted several critically acclaimed efforts by Black creators, including Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” and George C. Wolfe’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (which both debuted on Netflix) — are a bit more controversial. Amid scrutiny surrounding the voting body, the Los Angeles Times reported that the organization has no Black members and stands accused of various ethical lapses.
Netflix’s widely mocked “Emily in Paris” got a nod for best TV series, comedy or musical, and its lead, Lily Collins, is up for best lead actress. “The Prom,” a Ryan Murphy film packed with celebs including Meryl Streep, James Corden and Nicole Kidman, is up for best comedy or musical despite being another source of our collective disdain. Corden, whose performance as a gay man was criticized for veering toward stereotype, got a best lead actor nod.
Other Netflix titles up for honors at Sunday’s ceremony include “The Queen’s Gambit” (lead Anya Taylor-Joy is up for best lead actress) and “Ratched.” On the film side, David Fincher’s “Mank” leads with six nominations. Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” earned five nods, including best supporting actor for Sacha Baron Cohen (also nominated for the “Borat” sequel).
Why ‘Minari’ isn’t eligible for best drama film
Backlash to the Golden Globes nominations arrived before they were actually announced, when it was reported that Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari” would not be eligible for the best drama film category because more than 50 percent of the dialogue is not spoken in English. The film, produced and distributed by the American company A24, centers on a Korean American family in rural Arkansas.
The HFPA rule regarding non-English dialogue has been criticized in recent years, given that Oscar contenders “Roma” and “Parasite” — which swept at last year’s Academy Awards, the latter even landing best picture — were also ineligible for the Globes’ drama film category. The exclusion of “Minari” also mirrors that of Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell,” another A24 film about an American woman who visits China to say goodbye to her ailing grandmother. Its characters often speak in Mandarin.
“Minari” is nominated for best foreign language film. (The Hollywood Reporter noted that A24 submitted this film and “The Farewell” in this category specifically, and that “there was not even an appeal to the HFPA to consider them elsewhere.”)
What is going on with the HFPA?
Unlike the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization overseeing the Academy Awards each year, not much is widely known about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
The Los Angeles Times published an investigation into the latter group’s membership a couple weeks after the Golden Globe nominations elicited negative reactions from the public (even more so than what is normal for the oft-derided ceremony). Whereas the academy boasts several thousand voting members — and still faces reasonable criticism over its lack of diversity — the HFPA consists of only 87 people working for publications worldwide, some notable and others more obscure.
A publicist who long worked with a major studio told the L.A. Times that, despite the Golden Globes’ prominence in the industry, many HFPA members “work with outlets I’ve never heard of. We give them amazing access. We are forced to do that because of who they are.”
This could explain why Netflix’s ridiculous “Emily in Paris” managed to be nominated in the comedy series and actress categories — Paramount Network, which ordered the series, flew dozens of HFPA members to France to visit the set and stay at a five-star hotel, according to the Times — while the critically acclaimed “I May Destroy You” was left in the dust.
The exclusion of “I May Destroy You” and its creator, Michaela Coel, drew attention to the lack of diversity among Golden Globe nominees from both film and television. While there are people of color in the HFPA, there is not a single Black member. A representative from the association addressed that fact Thursday in a statement provided to the Times: “We are fully committed to ensuring our membership is reflective of the communities around the world who love film, TV and the artists inspiring and educating them. We understand that we need to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible.”
How is the ceremony going to work?
The pandemic has forced awards shows across the entertainment industry to make unprecedented changes, but the shows must (eventually) go on.
As mentioned, the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by repeat emcees Tina Fey, stationed in New York, and Amy Poehler, based in Los Angeles. (Expect someone to make a joke about a host being the most on either coast.) Presenters — including Joaquin Phoenix, Rosie Perez, Kevin Bacon, Awkwafina and Sterling K. Brown — will appear live from one of those locations. The winners will appear virtually.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, who conducts the show, has pledged to staunchly follow a number of coronavirus protocols. This year’s audience will be limited to a select number of essential and front-line workers (we’ll just have to imagine Tom Hanks’s reaction to the monologue). Some food bank workers have also been invited, in a nod to the HFPA’s partnership with the hunger relief organization Feeding America.
Who are the Golden Globes hosts?
Once again, longtime pals Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will take the stage as co-hosts — though they will be approximately 3,000 miles apart. Fey will be stationed at the Rainbow Room in New York and Poehler will helm from the show’s typical location at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.
This is the fourth time the pair has hosted the show, after a three-year run from 2013 through 2015. They delighted in roasting everyone, though their most famous joke may be this legendary sick burn about director James Cameron.
How do I watch the Golden Globe Awards on TV and online?
The Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC; you can also watch online at NBC.com with a cable provider log-in.
If you don’t have cable, various streaming services with free trial periods (YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, etc.) will carry the show. It will also be available on the Roku Channel, and you can stream in full on the Peacock app the next day.
Although there’s no red carpet for obvious reasons, E! is still airing a pre-show at 6 p.m., where host Giuliana Rancic and “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown will interview stars from the Beverly Hilton. (A select few will be there in person to present awards, though all nominees will be remote.) NBC is also planning to air a pre-show at 7 p.m., during which actresses Jane Lynch (“Glee”) and Susan Kelechi Watson (“This Is Us”) will virtually chat with nominees from across the globe.