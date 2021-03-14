But you probably know the deal with the Grammys: They only give out a handful of televised awards because the performances are the real attraction. This year’s lineup includes Swift, Lipa, Rich, Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Malone, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris and Harry Styles.
We’ll be ranking each performance here, and keeping track of the big winners.
How can I watch the telecast?
The 63rd Grammy Awards will air on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus (formerly known as CBS All Access) at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday. The show is set to last 3½ hours.
If you just can’t wait, though, check out the Grammys website, which exclusively streams the Premiere Ceremony before the main telecast. Most of the category winners (approximately 70) are announced during this pre-show that has its own host, Jhené Aiko, and performances from nominees such as Burna Boy, Lido Pimienta, Poppy and Rufus Wainwright. It started at 3 p.m. and will finish before host Trevor Noah takes the stage.