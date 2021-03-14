But you probably know the deal with the Grammys: They only give out a handful of televised awards because the performances are the real attraction. This year’s lineup includes Swift, Lipa, Rich, Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Malone, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris and Harry Styles.
We’ll be ranking each performance here, and keeping track of the big winners.
Follow our live coverage.
Who is performing?
The Grammys can most concisely be described as back-to-back performances with awards sprinkled throughout. Many of the artists performing have also been nominated.
Here is the full, alphabetized lineup: Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Lipa, Malone, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Ricch, Styles and Swift.
Has there been any drama leading up to the ceremony?
Grammy snubs were especially glaring this year: the Weeknd, a three-time winner whose album “After Hours” held the Billboard 200′s top slot for four consecutive weeks, seemed to make as many headlines as the nominees. The singer accused the Grammys of being “corrupt” after noting his absence from the nominees announced in November. Variety and Rolling Stone reported that the exclusion might have been related to his headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.
“Anonymous expert committees” review nomination choices presented by the Recording Academy’s thousands of voting members and choose which artists make the final cut, according to the New York Times. In a Times article published Thursday, the Weeknd announced he would be boycotting the Grammys going forward because of this: “Because of the secret committees,” he wrote in a statement, “I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys.”
Pop singer Halsey gave the Weeknd a shout-out in her own posts about being snubbed, writing on Instagram that the Grammy nominations are “not always about the music or quality or culture.”
“The Grammys are an elusive process,” she wrote. “It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshake and ‘bribes’ that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as ‘not bribes.’ ”
Halsey’s call for “more transparency or reform” echoes others drawing attention to inequities highlighted by the nominations each year. The University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative released a report this month analyzing gender within the music industry and found that women have made up just 13.4 percent of all Grammy nominees from the 2013 ceremony onward. That percentage drops to the single digits when zeroing in on major categories such as album, record or producer of the year.
The percentage of women nominated each year has increased over time, albeit gradually. This year, roughly 28 percent of the nominees are women.
Who is nominated?
Beyoncé leads the pack with nine nods, which puts her at 79 career nominations — the most of any female artist. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch follow with six nominations each, and both women are up for album of the year. That category features an eclectic mix of artists — joining Swift and Lipa are Jhené Aiko, Black Pumas, Coldplay, Jacob Collier, Haim and Post Malone. Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby and Billie Eilish, who swept the main categories last year, landed four nods each.
How can I watch the telecast?
The 63rd Grammy Awards will air on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus (formerly known as CBS All Access) at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday. The show is set to last 3½ hours.
If you just can’t wait, though, check out the Grammys website, which exclusively streams the Premiere Ceremony before the main telecast. Most of the category winners (approximately 70) are announced during this pre-show that has its own host, Jhené Aiko, and performances from nominees such as Burna Boy, Lido Pimienta, Poppy and Rufus Wainwright. It started at 3 p.m. and will finish before host Trevor Noah takes the stage.