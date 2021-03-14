Grammy snubs were especially glaring this year: the Weeknd, a three-time winner whose album “After Hours” held the Billboard 200′s top slot for four consecutive weeks, seemed to make as many headlines as the nominees. The singer accused the Grammys of being “corrupt” after noting his absence from the nominees announced in November. Variety and Rolling Stone reported that the exclusion might have been related to his headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.

“Anonymous expert committees” review nomination choices presented by the Recording Academy’s thousands of voting members and choose which artists make the final cut, according to the New York Times. In a Times article published Thursday, the Weeknd announced he would be boycotting the Grammys going forward because of this: “Because of the secret committees,” he wrote in a statement, “I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys.”

Pop singer Halsey gave the Weeknd a shout-out in her own posts about being snubbed, writing on Instagram that the Grammy nominations are “not always about the music or quality or culture.”

“The Grammys are an elusive process,” she wrote. “It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshake and ‘bribes’ that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as ‘not bribes.’ ”

Halsey’s call for “more transparency or reform” echoes others drawing attention to inequities highlighted by the nominations each year. The University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative released a report this month analyzing gender within the music industry and found that women have made up just 13.4 percent of all Grammy nominees from the 2013 ceremony onward. That percentage drops to the single digits when zeroing in on major categories such as album, record or producer of the year.