So will “Nomadland” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” sweep, or will the nominations vary more than expected? How many will “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” land?
Follow our live coverage.
Best picture
“Nomadland”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”
“Minari”
“Promising Young Woman”
“The Father”
“Mank”
“Judas and the Black Messiah”
“Sound of Metal”
Best actress
Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”
Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”
Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”
Best actor
Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”
Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”
Steven Yeun, “Minari”
Gary Oldman, “Mank”
Best supporting actress
Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”
Olivia Colman, “The Father”
Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Amanda Seyfried, “Mank"
Best supporting actor
Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”
Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”
LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Best director
Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”
Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”
Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”
David Fincher, “Mank”
Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”
Best costume design
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Ann Roth
“Emma,” Alexandra Byrne
“Mank,” Trish Summerville
“Mulan,” Bina Daigeler
“Pinocchio"
Best original score
“News of the World,” James Newton Howard
“Soul,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
“Mank,” Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
“Minari,” Emile Mosseri
“Da 5 Bloods,” Terence Blanchard
Best adapted screenplay
“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao
“One Night in Miami,” Kemp Powers
“The Father,” Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, et al.
“The White Tiger,” Ramin Bahrani
Best original screenplay
“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin
“Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell
“Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung
“Sound of Metal,” Abraham Marder, Darius Marder and Derek Cianfrance
“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas and Kenneth Lucas
Best animated short film
“If Anything Happens I Love You”
“Opera”
“Burrow”
“Genius Loci”
“Yes-People”
Best live-action short film
“Two Distant Strangers”
“The Letter Room”
“Feeling Through”
“White Eye”
“The Present”
Best documentary feature
“Time”
“Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution”
“Collective”
“My Octopus Teacher”
“The Mole Agent”
Best documentary short subject
“A Concerto Is a Conversation”
“A Love Song for Latasha”
“Colette”
“Hunger Ward”
“Do Not Split”
Best international feature film
“Another Round,” Denmark
“Quo Vadis, Aida?,” Bosnia and Herzegovina
“Collective,” Romania
“The Man Who Sold His Skin,” Tunisia
“Better Days,” Hong Kong
Best animated feature film
“Soul”
“Wolfwalkers”
“Onward”
“Over the Moon”
“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”
Best production design
“Mank”
“News of the World”
“Tenet"
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
“The Father”
Best editing
“Sound of Metal,” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Alan Baumgarten
“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao
“The Father,” Yorgos Lamprinos
“Promising Young Woman,” Frederic Thoraval
Best sound
“Sound of Metal”
“News of the World”
“Mank”
“Greyhound”
“Soul”
Best makeup and hairstyling
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
“Hillbilly Elegy”
“Mank”
“Emma”
“Pinocchio”
Best cinematography
“Nomadland,” Joshua James Richards
“Mank,” Erik Messerschmidt
“News of the World,” Dariusz Wolski
“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Phedon Papamichael
“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Sean Bobbitt
Best original song
“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami,” Leslie Odom Jr. and Sam Ashworth
“Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead,” Diane Warren, Laura Pausini and Niccolò Agliardi
“Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah,” H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas
“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Daniel Pemberton and Celeste
“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” Savan Kotecha, Rickard Goransson and Fat Max Gsus
Best visual effects
“Tenet”
“The Midnight Sky”
“The One and Only Ivan”
“Mulan”
“Love and Monsters”