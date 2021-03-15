The documentarians incorporated new voices with the episode, including a few more of Dylan’s siblings: Quincy Farrow, Minh Turnbull and Ronan Farrow, the last of whom had briefly appeared in prior installments but hadn’t spoken in depth about his relationship with Dylan. All three join Daisy and Fletcher Previn, who appeared in previous episodes, in voicing their support of Dylan.

Allen has consistently denied the allegations. In a statement, his representative referred to the series as “a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods.”

Here are a handful of takeaways from the fourth and final episode of “Allen v. Farrow.”

Law enforcement found probable cause but decided against prosecuting Allen

The investigation overseen by Connecticut state prosecutor Frank Maco eventually found that there were grounds to continue investigating Allen. But at a news conference held in September 1993, Maco announced he wouldn’t prosecute so as not to further traumatize Dylan in court. In the series, Farrow says that “no punishment of Woody would be worth punishing Dylan.”

Allen made public remarks soon afterward and said that he wasn’t relieved but “merely disgusted that my children have been made to suffer unbearably by the unwholesome alliance between a vindictive mother and a cowardly, dishonest, irresponsible states attorney and his police.” The statement echoed his stance that Farrow, upset after discovering Allen’s affair with her daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, had made up the allegations and coached Dylan into believing them.

“I want to send this message to my little girl,” he said. “Don’t worry, the dark forces will not prevail.”

At the time, Maco expressed to Farrow that he would be willing to speak with Dylan in the future should she have any questions regarding the decision he made not to prosecute Allen. The series includes footage of Dylan meeting with Maco as an adult, in fall 2020.

“My mom always made it known to me that I had a lot to be very thankful to you for, that I’d been spared the circus of the courtroom and all of that madness and probably trauma,” she says. “But a part of me really, really wishes I could have done it, and that I could have had my day in court.”

Allen’s career didn’t suffer after the high-profile custody battle

In an interview clip from 1999, Allen joked that he “had always been unpopular,” and that nothing changed too drastically in his life after the custody battle with Farrow over their shared children, Dylan, Ronan and Moses. “Those people that had never liked me reconfirmed it,” he said. “They said, ‘I always knew he was a terrible little cockroach,’ and this proves it.”

He continued to make films, and the documentarians included several clips of actors praising Allen well after Dylan’s allegations were made public — including Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Dianne Wiest and Scarlett Johansson, who referred to him as a “proven genius.”

Farrow, on the other hand, struggled to find acting work in the United States and eventually began to pursue humanitarian work instead. She says in the series that Allen had warned her after their split that she “would never work in this country again.”

Ronan’s support of Dylan encouraged her to revisit the allegations

Quincy notes in the series that her older sister Dylan was depressed and “riddled with anxiety” after the stress she underwent as a child. But at the time, Dylan says, her siblings didn’t ask her about the specifics of what she went through. Ronan speaks candidly, admitting he had encouraged Dylan to keep quiet about the allegations for years until, one day, he asked her what happened.

“After I was done, there was a long silence and he just started crying,” Dylan says. Ronan continues, “She was incredibly brave about saying no, this is the truth, I have never changed my story. There is evidence on my side. If you actually read these court documents, you’ll see that.”

Allen received a lifetime achievement award at the 2014 Golden Globes, which featured glowing tributes to the director from actresses such as Diane Keaton and Emma Stone. Dylan says she “had a panic attack” while watching. Ronan, an established media figure, tweeted cheekily about how the tributes omitted Dylan’s allegations — which she now refers to as a “watershed moment.”

“If Ronan is talking about it,” she recalls thinking, “maybe I can talk about it, too.”

Most of Dylan’s siblings have supported her speaking out — with the prominent exception of Moses, Mia’s son whom Allen adopted. The series notes that Moses stood by Farrow all throughout childhood and into adulthood as well, but that he more recently has chosen to support Allen’s claims that Farrow “made up” the allegations. Moses has accused Farrow of being an abusive parent, a claim that Daisy and Fletcher Previn both rebut in the series.

The second of Dylan’s two essays landed with greater impact

When Dylan struggled to find a home for her first essay, New York Times columnist and family friend Kristof offered to publish it. The 2014 open letter called out Hollywood for continuing to support Allen. Dylan received an outpouring of love from people she knew who had been through similar experiences, which she says was “very reassuring but also devastating, because now I know that so many people in my life were suffering silently the same way I was.”

Numerous actors, from Keaton to Alec Baldwin, still supported Allen, either verbally or by acting in his projects. Ronan says Allen’s former publicist, Leslee Dart, sent mass emails to press that promoted “a culture of transactional access journalism, where powerful PR people trade stories and plant stories and put into the public consciousness whatever their clients want.”

It wasn’t until Farrow’s Los Angeles Times op-ed in December 2017 that several notable actors, including Colin Firth and Greta Gerwig, vowed to never work with Allen again. The culture had shifted with the resurgence of the #MeToo movement, says Ronan, who just two months prior had published one of the two pieces detailing sexual assault and harassment allegations against film executive Harvey Weinstein.