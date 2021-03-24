To reflect where we are, Bennett drew a Chattanooga Times Free Press cartoon this week that juxtaposed pandemic safety with gun safety, urging a ban on assault weapons.

The latest gun massacres are “a tragic reminder of an epidemic that’s been raging for far longer than covid-19,” Bennett says. “Unlike the global pandemic, however, this virus is limited to the one country that seems singularly unwilling to control it.”

Continuing the metaphor, the left-leaning editorial artist says that this “vaccine” involves a ban on high-capacity magazines, universal background checks or outlawing assault-style weapons altogether.

“We have a vaccine. In fact, we have many,” he says. “Unfortunately, we also have a major political party that seems to oppose the production of them all.”

Meanwhile, in Atlanta, Mike Luckovich is also critical of Republicans, drawing the party as a version of Rodin’s “The Thinker” sculpture, focused on priorities other than the human toll.

“As I was coming up with the idea, I mainly felt frustration,” says the Pulitzer-winning cartoonist for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’re the most powerful country in the world, but because our politics is broken, we’re unable to tackle issues that we should be able to ameliorate. Universal background checks and an assault weapons ban would be a good start.“

After decades of drawing cartoons about mass shootings, Luckovich says it can be challenging to deliver the same message in a new way: “It’s a repeating story, just in different locations."

Here is how some other cartoonists are commenting on the recent mass shootings:

Signe Wilkinson (Washington Post Writers Group):

Patrick Bagley (Salt Lake Tribune):

Jeffrey Koterba (Cagle Cartoons):

Kevin Siers (Charlotte Observer):

R.J. Matson (CQ Roll Call):