“They know Trump’s claim the election was stolen was a lie,” the left-leaning Pulitzer Prize winner says of Georgia Republicans, “but they’re using that lie to make it harder for Black people to vote in the name of ‘election integrity.’ I’m glad Coke and Delta are belatedly stepping up to condemn this and hope other corporations follow suit.”

The controversy escalated after Major League Baseball announced last week that it would relocate this summer’s All-Star Game from the Atlanta Braves’ ballpark in light of the new voting law. This week, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said some corporations were wrongly aligning themselves with the Democratic interpretation of the law, adding in a statement: “Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order.”

To satirize the situation, Luckovich drew Georgia Republicans pulling his unmoored state back into the 20th century. Yet he still has hope: “Georgians who are committed to participating in democracy will make their voices heard, no matter how difficult the GOP tries to make voting.”

One fellow Southerner, Clay Bennett, has also lampooned the new voting legislation.

“The recent attempts to suppress the vote in Georgia are just the latest chapter in a very long story in this neck of the woods,” says the Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist for the Chattanooga Times Free Press. “Years ago, it was the Democrats, but today it’s the Republicans who embrace the notion that if you can’t win a fair fight, fight dirty.”

So Bennett rendered the stark image of democracy itself being lynched.

“Thinking back on the Jim Crow era brings me nothing but shame as a Southerner,” Bennett says. “Realizing that we haven't come all that far since then just brings on full-blown depression.

“I guess that might explain the imagery I chose to use to depict the latest attacks on democracy in the South.”

J.D. Crowe, the political cartoonist for AL.com and the Alabama Media Group, also says he believes the GOP is trying to suppress the votes in ways that hark back to the Jim Crow era. So he drew a political animal that is part Republican elephant and part crow.

“The winged crow-elephant image came to mind pretty quickly, but I fiddled with several positions for the beast: He was sitting on a voter’s head, squatting on a voting booth and a few other actions before he settled on the circuslike act of standing on the ballot box,” Crowe says.

“I really didn’t know it worked until I turned it loose on the readers. It was well-received by folks who agree with the point of the image — not so much with those on the other side of the issue. So I guess that elephant took flight.”

Here’s how some other cartoonists are satirizing the unfolding controversy:

